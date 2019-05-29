HONORED ALUMNUS: Daniel Roberts, acting chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2019 Young Alumnus of the Year. Roberts graduated with bachelor’s and master's degrees. He contributed to the creation of Connect to Success, a partnership between Southeastern and NTCC that provides a program on the Hammond campus for NTCC students. It is the largest two-year to four-year partnership in the state and is considered a national model for similar programs.
UL-MONROE: The University of Louisiana Monroe Spring 2019 Commencement was held recently in Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Gov. John Bel Edwards was the keynote speaker. Students from St. Tammany Parish awarded degrees include:
- Abita Springs: Amanda Michelle Bridges, Doctor of Pharmacy, cum laude.
- Covington: Brooke Todd Indest, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science; Victoria N. Liberto, Bachelor of Science in dental hygeiene, cum laude; Aaron V. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude; Lina Emily Pleng, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene; Millicent Jahnke Rollo, Bachelor of Business Administration in risk management and insurance; Theresa Marie White, Bachelor of Science in toxicology, cum laude; Andy-Kam X. Lam, Doctor of Pharmacy.
- Madisonville: Eden M. Buuck, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene.
- Mandeville: Calette Christine Corcoran, Doctor of Pharmacy, summa cum laude; Robert W. Flowers, Doctor of Pharmacy; Daniel A. Hollander Jr., Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude; Amanda Kay Mcduffie, Doctor of Pharmacy, cum laude.
- Pearl River: Jenna Creith, Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
- Slidell: Amoi C. Lyons, Bachelor of Science in speech-language pathology, cum laude; Cassandra Elizabeth Morgan, Doctor of Pharmacy; John Patrick Neal, Bachelor of Science in toxicology; Railyn Marie Woods, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
AP AWARDS: Students at the Southeastern Channel recently brought home four awards from the 2018 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press College Broadcasters. Amanda Kitch, of Covington, received second-place awards for "Best Videography" and "Best TV Reporter" as well as a second-place award for "Best Sportscast or Sports Program" for "The Big Game." John Sartori, of Mandeville, was also part of the crew for the sportscast.
TRANSLATION PROGRAM: UNO Department of English and Foreign Languages is accepting applications for admission into its new Certificate Program in Translation and Interpreting, the only combined legal and healthcare translation and interpreting certificate program in the state. This nondegree program will teach the techniques and codes of practice in the fields of Spanish/English, English/Spanish translation and interpreting. For information and applications, see www.uno.edu
NSU HONOR: Sarah Moore, of Folsom, a student at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the national oldest most selective all-discipline college honor society.
EMERSON COLLEGE: Three St. Tammany students have been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the Boston, Massachusetts, college. Ealon Boudreaux, a theater and performance major, and Anne Noel, a political communication major, are both from Mandeville. Claire Levine, a comedic arts major, is from Madisonville. Students must have a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the listing.
ALABAMA: Chi Omega's Allyson Lacoste, of Mandeville, was recognized as the outstanding sorority president at the recent Order of Omega banquet at the University of Alabama. The order is a leadership honor society for Greek organizations.
BELMONT: Four students from St. Tammany Parish attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, were named to the school's dean's list, requiring a 3.5 GPA. Mallory Bogle and Casey Fitzmaurice, of Covington, and Sally Duhon and Cecilia Mula, of Mandeville, were named.