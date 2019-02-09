Peter Lewis, a local insurance agent and business owner, qualified recently for the District A seat on the Covington City Council.
Lewis, whose family has lived in Covington for several generations, attended Covington public schools for 13 years and graduated from Covington High. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in Business Management, with a focus on Human Resources and Small Business Management.
In addition to working in his own insurance agency, Lewis serves as a mentor to young people in the area and has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Future Business Leaders of America, the Society for Human Resource Management and more.
Lewis said the key pillars of his campaign are improving children’s educational programs, providing more extracurricular activities and sports programs for Covington youth and growing local business. He also wants to make improvements to community-owned property and would form a committee to study holiday events staged by the city and how local schools can be more involved in those events.
He said he will have an open-door policy with constituents and will work with whomever is elected mayor to address community concerns.
Lewis has three children and a granddaughter. His campaign slogan is “A voice in your absence for change.”
Incumbent John Callahan is term-limited from seeking reelection in District A.
The general election for Covington mayor and city council will be held March 30, with early voting taking place March 16-23. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held May 4.