A natural gas line in downtown Covington was damaged Thursday morning by Atmos Energy workers conducting service on another line, Covington City Administrator Gina Hayes said.
The leak, which caused a noticeable odor in the area, happened at the intersection of Jahncke Avenue and East 21st Avenue, Hayes said. The gym and an office building on the campus of Saint Scholastica Academy were evacuated out of caution, Hayes said.
School is not in session, and no students were there. But Donna Wallace, development director at the school, said that employees were on campus doing cleaning work. She said she was evacuated from her office for about two hours.
The gas has been cut off and repairs are underway, Hayes said.
