SILENT RETREATS: The Christian Life Center at St. Joseph Abbey will hold a league retreat Aug. 17-19 with the theme "How Faith and Suffering Hope." Retreats begin at 4 p.m. Cost is $212.50 and up. Meals and linens are provided. Contact Rodney Savoy at (337) 237-0835 or Tony Anzalone at (985) 878-2045. Visit saintjosephabbey.com/about-the-clc.
SLIDELL MAGNIFICAT: Recording artist and lay evangelist Kitty Cleveland will be the guest speaker during a Slidell Magnificat breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pinewood Plantation, 305 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Tickets are $20 and are available at eventbrite.com and at Angels of Peace, St. Margaret Mary Church and St. John of the Cross Church in Lacombe.
AWANA BIBLE CLUB: Thompson Road Baptist Church will begin a new season of the AWANA Bible Club at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at 59008 La. 433, Slidell. The course is geared to families with children from kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration is $10 per child or $20 per family. Call (985) 690-6077.
BIBLE COUNSELOR CERTIFICATION COURSE: Covenant Baptist Church, 890 Robert Blvd., Slidell, will hold an 18-month training class for certification from the International Association of Biblical Counselors . Classes meet weekly at 6 p.m. Sundays. There is no charge but students must purchase materials and become active members of the association. For more information, call (985) 643-9438.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: The Mt. Olive AME Church will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2457 Second St., Slidell. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Keith Sanders, pastor of Union Bethel AME Church in New Orleans. For information, call (985) 265-4614.
ANNUAL CHOIR DAY: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell, will hold its annual choir day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, under the theme "God is Great." Dr. Cynthia Plummer, of Pearl River, will be the speaker. Call (985) 201-7800.
POWER OF THE WORD REVIVAL: Mt. Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 22-24. The Rev. Mallery Callahan II will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Earl B. Robinson Jr. is pastor of Mt. Olive. For more information, call (985) 265-4614.
"EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD": Mothers and mothers-to-be will focus on the book "Embracing Motherhood" by Donna-Marie Cooper O'Boyle during a study group beginning Sept. 7 in the St. Peter Catholic Church Upper Room, 318 Jefferson Ave. The group will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 7-28, Oct. 26-Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Child care is available. The fee for the study, including the book, is $30. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at beth@montelepre.com or (504) 220-4626 or visit stpeterparish.com/fiat-friday.