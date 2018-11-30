Nov. 19
Bernard Denham: 51, 2328 8th St., Slidell, housed for court.
George Rogers: 40, 15318 Gretchen Lane, Covington, two counts failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kenneth Gafford: 32, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, aggravated burglary, second degree murder, armed robbery.
Christine Matthais: 33, 109 Pineridge St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Larry Beall: 45, 74504 Zeta Ave., Covington, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones.
Bruce Bonnecarrere: 36, 532 Bruel Court, Madisonville, DWI first offense.
Antonio Miller: 20, 1105 Marlowe Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Molly Holmberg: 26, 65075 Hayes St., Pearl River, fugitive, contempt of court.
Hope Percle: 22, 36224 Central Ave., Pearl River, probation violation.
Nicole Middelton: 23, 108 Timbers Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, probation violation.
Leroy Canpebell: 64, 912 Celeste Road, Sugarland, Alabama, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Shantel Toro: 24, 2425 Jackson Ave., Pascagoula, probation violation.
Kelly Gros: 31, 503 Lee Road, Slidell, three counts of contempt of court, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal guardian, cruelty to juveniles.
Ambra Wallace: 33, 56668 Cass St., Slidell, theft between $1,000, and $5,000.
Jeremiah Payne: 38, 41052 Dunson Road, Ponchatoula, contempt of court.
Oi Le Sanders: 19, 192 Golden Meadow Drive, Covington, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Nov. 20
Sidney Fox: 36, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, two counts of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarence Whitaker: 34, 938 Stonewall Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Thu Nguyen: 46, 1555 West 46th Ave., Covington, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Randal Duplantis: 30, 20345 Miss. 603, Kiln, Mississippi, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, no safety belts.
Derrell Brignac: 34, 705 Central Ave., Metairie, fugitive.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Paul Jimenez: 49, 2398 Soult St., Mandeville, aggravated battery.
Mark Lawson: 46, 1850 Harbor Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Brook Clark: 24, 5345 Sharp Road, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Arais Exposito: 43, 2579 Cedarcrest Road, West Palm Beach, Florida, improper lane use, passing vehicle on the left, distribution of schedule I CDS.
Megan West: 30, 103 Chess Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Garrett Roth: 26, 3802 Ole Miss Drive, Kenner, housed for marshal.
Kayla Stapleton: 27, 298 Pea Ridge Road, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II.
Darrin Arline: 27, 14264 East Black Cat Road, Covington, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Amanda Herkender: 38, 25011 Louand Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court, fugitive, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Tam: 34, 4200 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, Florida, parole violation.
Kelvin Wright: 48, 873 Shamrock Court, Dublin, Georgia, distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, improper lane use.
Nov. 21
Joshua Sullivan: 37, 179 Remmy Court, Mandeville, contempt of court, criminal trespass possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Hedi Ocmond: 41, 175 Beau Rivage Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
David Palmisano: 54, 716 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Marc Demma: 65, 131 Audubon Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Tristan Kelley: 19, 1462 Ridgecrest Drive, Slidell, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Areion Banks: 26, 518 Hillary Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Rachel Penzato: 21, 130 Cherry Creek Drive, Mandeville, monetary instrument abuse.
Tiffany Ellerbusch: 37, 107 Meredith Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Marlie Pevey: 63, 8 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, Mississippi, DWI first offense, one-way roadway, open container in motor vehicle, no safety belts.
Sonja Murphree: 37, 65575 HWY 1061, Kentwood, probation violation.
Angela Parthree: 42, 712 Foy St., Mandeville, cruelty to juveniles, contempt of court.
John Tyler: 29, 1761 Nellie Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Michael Stephens: 47, 111 North Queens Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Teresa Miller: 56, 28442 Holly Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Sheila Pichon: 66, 815 Fremaux Ave., Slidell, illegal use of counterfeit trademark.
Nov. 22
Chad Braud: 40, 204 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Jeff Lemoine: 38, 4075 Desoto St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Taylor Wallen: 22, 49340 16th Section Road, Slidell, theft (felony).
Nathan Robinson: 26, 59985 Cyprian Road, Loranger, possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, two headlights required, no license plate on vehicle.
James Henderson: 54, 217 Driftwood Circle, Slidell, simple burglary.
Bernard Tate: 53, 420 22nd St., Winnfield, DWI first offense, careless operation, no proof of insurance, open container in motor vehicle, simple obstruction of highway of commerce.
Kevin Porche: 40, 315 Cedar Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use, expired driver’s license, fugitive.
Nov. 23
Troy Gibson: 55, 1520 Madison St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Kyle Casnave: 38, 61275 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, battery of a dating partner, theft under $1,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Lionel Cooley: 41, 1625 Shylock Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, cyberstalking, stalking.
Blair Englade: 40, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, two counts of improper lane use, two counts of DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Santoino Lloyd: 30, 18609 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Janiqua Hutson: 25, 4602 South Robertson St., New Orleans, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in motor vehicle, establishing speed zones.
Kyle Echols: 32, 59501 Spring Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, resisting an officer, failure to stop/yield, driving under suspension, domestic abuse battery, contempt of court.
Andrew Comeaux: 42, 880 Sweet Bay Drive, Mandeville, improper parking on roadway, DWI first offense.
Jeremy Jackson: 29, 4313 Tela Drive, Moss Point, Mississippi, switched registration, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
David Pardee: 30, 1458 Marais St., New Orleans, domestic abuse battery.
Elwinetta Dauphine: 52, 2536 Taffy Drive, Marrero, theft (felony).
Trich Thomas-Buskey: 52, 1250 Westminster Blvd, Marrero, theft (felony).
Joshua Wells: 36, 1102 Washington Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi, probation violation.
Brian Morehouse: 29, 1400 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, Florida, parole violation.
Lonjay Earylcutt: 41, 616 West 32nd Ave., Covington, expired MVI sticker, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Laquisha Dyson: 45, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Chad Brandt: 40, 59374 Amber St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Andy Myers: 28, 59244 North Pearl Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Brandy Dupuy: 35, 6764 La. 107 South, Plaucheville, fugitive.
November 24th
Keith Frosch: 57, 2323 Henry Clay St., Mandeville, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Mauer: 62, 4300 La. 22, Mandeville, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II.
Willie Fleming: 46, 15 Big Spring Road, Picayune, Mississippi, DWI first offense, hit and run, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Joshua Ponseti: 32, 2020 Labarre St., Mandeville, battery of dating partner-strangulation.
Sable Jackson: 32, 82344 Sabine St., Folsom, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Jacob Wallace: 28, 52264 La. 424, Franklinton, contempt of court.
Latasha Robinson: 36, 312 Raleigh Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Angele Boudreaux: 25, 38553 Aunt Massey Road, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Nicole Averette: 27, 3750 Slidell Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 25
Kevin Crowe: 45, 119 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Harley Simmons: 37, 838 Ave B, Bogalusa, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Angelica Moses: 27, 1014 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, DWI first offense, hit and run, careless operation, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle.
Tre West: 22, 132 Drury Lane, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Roger Normand: 31, 204 West 11th Ave., Covington, battery of dating partner/strangulation.
John Lingo: 50, 64546 Birch Court, Pearl River, fugitive, contempt of court.
Kenneth Raccuglia: 39, 1748 Hazel Drive, Mandeville, contributing to the delinquency, possession of schedule IV, illegal distribution of schedule II CDS, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific place, open container in motor vehicle.
Nicolas Koehn: 31, 821 Cynthia Ave., Metairie, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Charlie Humphries: 34, 12343 Richardson Hill Road, Folsom, aggravated battery.
Steven Johnson: 33, 41931 U.S. 190, Slidell, contempt of court, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harry Mcbride: 50, 33216 Dave Pichon Road, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, issuing worthless checks.
Dushon Kelly: 26, 19455 Slemmer Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Corey Kirsh: 28, 511 Javery Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Ryan Lee: 20, 36277 Reed Road, Pearl River, fugitive.
Jared Durr: 39, 82330 La. 437, Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
12 persons were housed for immigration violations during the period of Nov. 19-25.