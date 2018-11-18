The spirited swimmers of the Mandeville High Swim Team gave their final cheers of the season at the state championship meet held Nov. 16-17 in Sulphur.
The team trained all season long, and some swimmers decreased their times by as much as 15 percent. With members ranging from veterans who have been swimming for years, to students who dove into the pool for the first time in August, the team made phenomenal improvements.
Mandeville's girls finished second in the Northlake Regional Championship at Franco's Athletic Club on Oct. 18. The boys and girls teams combined to finish second overall in that meet's combined scoring, and the girls followed with a first-place finish in the Metro Championship Meet in New Orleans a week later.
Since late August, the swimmers practiced after school every day, rain or shine, for at least an hour. The team is made up of some of the most dedicated and driven students at Mandeville High, and their hard work is shown at every meet.
“Coming into the position at first, I had no idea how much I was going to enjoy it — mostly because I was able to get to know the kids, and watch them train and go on to be very successful,” said Kelly Tveit, the swim team’s faculty adviser.
Though the Skippers had a successful season, being a member of the swim team is not only about winning. Practices can be intense and intimidating to new swimmers, but the welcoming attitudes of more experienced members make the challenging sport a little easier.
“Most people are afraid that they are the only ones that don’t know what they are doing, but the team is so welcoming it only takes a few practices to figure it out, and you become part of a giant family," said first-year swimmer Emma LaCompte.
With movie nights, pasta parties and even canoeing as a group, the swim team created a close bond out of the pool, as well.
Seventeen team members qualified for the state meet, including Rachel Fontan (girls captain), Claire Collins, Kim Doble, Maya Gunaldo, Sarah McField, Ella Sperier, Emma Sperier, Ellie Fritscher, Haley Piret, Ian Chauvin (boys captain), Matthew Larson, Mason DelaHoussaye, Drake Dunaway, Garrison Allen, Andrei McKinney, Collin Betzer and Harton Krebs.