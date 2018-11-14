More than 1,600 local children, 40 seniors and 600 families have been registered by St. Tammany Project Christmas as being in need this holiday season.
The local philanthropic agency seeks help to make this the season brighter by asking the community to adopt a child or a family or to make a financial contribution.
St. Tammany Project Christmas was established in 2002. Along with gifts for the children, the family receives food, including a certificate for a ham or turkey to share a Christmas meal.
Children are accepted for the program if their families are St. Tammany residents, legal guardians of the children and on the state SNAP program. Seniors over 65 and on SNAP also qualify.
The organization consults other charities to avoid duplication of services.
For information, call (985) 259-5770 or visit www.stprojectchristmas.org or on Facebook. Tax-deductible donations can be made directly to P.O. Box 4043, Slidell, LA, 70459.