First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Will Crain announced he is running for the Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court seat in District 1 previously held by Justice Greg Guidry.
Guidry was recently appointed to the federal bench by President Trump, leaving a vacancy that will result in a special election to fill the seat.
Crain, a 57-year old Republican and native of Bogalusa, graduated from LSU with a degree in accounting and he later received a law degree from LSU Law School.
He has served for 22 years as a partner and lawyer at the Jones Fussell Law Firm in Covington, litigating cases in both state and federal courts.
Crain served on the 22nd Judicial District Court for St. Tammany and Washington Parishes from 2009 to 2013. In 2013, he was elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeal in 2013, serving a district that includes St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, St. Helena, Livingston and the Feliciana parishes.
He has authored approximately 300 opinions during his time as an appeals judge.
Crain has also served as a guest lecturer at continuing legal education seminars on topics such as writ and appellate practice.
He was a member of the 2011 inaugural class of the Louisiana Judicial Leadership Institute.
Crain presently serves on the court cost committee of the Louisiana Judicial Council, chairs a committee that recommends alternative methods of funding the judiciary, and is the Immediate Past President of the Board of Governors for the Louisiana Judicial College.
Crain is a member of St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Mandeville and is married to Cheri Hackett Crain, his wife of 34 years. They are the parents of four children, William, Michael, Matthew and Elizabeth.