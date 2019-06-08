COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
LOUISIANA BICYCLE FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Abita Springs Trailhead, 22275 La. 36. It’s the 20th annual day-before-Father’s Day celebration of pedal power featuring vintage and art bikes, a swap meet and short parade through town. Free; no registration required for participants. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
DIY FATHER’S DAY: 6 p.m. Saturday, Hammer and Stain,1027 Village Walk, Covington. In this benefit for Team Gleason, customize your woodwork project with your choice of stain and paint colors as a gift for dad. Project is designed for one adult to make a single project, chosen from several options. $25 and up. A portion of proceeds will go to Team Gleason. (504) 645-1794.
LOOKING AHEAD
KOKOMO STROLL: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 22, downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association gets into the spirit of summer with this evening of casual imbibing on the downtown streets with live music, dining specials and shopping opportunities. $20 for all-you-can-drink cups. gocovington.org.
LARRY HARTZOG’S TWISTED BREW FEST AND HOMEBREW COMPETITION: 4 p.m. June 22, astine Center, Mandeville. Beer garden with over 200 beer samplings from home brew and commercial breweries around the state. Breweries will be serving their top sellers along with their newest brews. $30 in advance and $40 at the door for all beer samplings; designated drivers, $10/advance and $15/door. VIP admission is $50, for early entrance at 3 p.m. and special food and beer samplings. Larrybrewfest.com or (985) 892-7387.
MANDEVILLE LIGHT UP THE LAKE: 10 a.m.June 29, between Coffee and Carroll streets. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and the evening ends with fireworks. Food and drink for sale beginning at 5 p.m. cityofmandeville.com.
SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 4 to 11 p.m. June 29, Heritage Park. Live music, food and games, with fireworks at 9 p.m. $10 per person 13 and older. $5 for children; free 3 and under. slidellheritagefest.com.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
IN HIS COMPANY, LIVE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents In His Company. Free. (985) 237-0401
CHARMAINE NEVILLE BAND: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz'n The Vines concert series. $10 adults, 17-under, free. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 21, Columbia Street Landing, Covington. Outdoor concert on the banks of the Bogue Falaya River. Free.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 20, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged. Free. gottaluvcov@covla.com or (985) 892-1873.
GOSPEL AND JAZZ EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 to 9 p.m. June 21, St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The benefit for Community Christian Concern of Slidell features Citywide Choir of Slidell, Ronnie Kole, St Peter Claver Gospel Choir and more. Tickets $10.www.eventbrite.com/e/gospel-jazz-extravaganza-to-benefit-community-christian-concern-tickets-59781522142.
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: 6:30 p.m. June 22, Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Final concert of the Jazz’n the Vines spring series. $10 adults, 17-under, free. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
THIRD SUNDAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6 p.m. July 21, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Opening the Christwood Third Sunday Summer Concert series, Cindy Van Duyne will perform songs from the Great American Songbook. Johnmaginnis2@gmail.com or (985)590-8816
THEATER
THIS WEEK
"A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, from June 15-30, 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It’s a comedy tonight as the theater closes its fifth season with the classic Broadway musical containing situations from Roman playwright Plautus plus classic vaudeville. Directed by Andrea Elu. $29 adults, $27 seniors/military; $21 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
"1776: THE MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21-July 7; 2 p.m. July 8-9. Playmakers Theater, Covington. A new twist to this Broadway hit musical about the signing of our nation's Declaration of Independence. The cast, founding fathers and all, will be played by men and women. Playmakersinc.com or (985) 893-1671.
"FROZEN JR.": 7 p.m. June 20-22, 27-29.; 2 p.m. June 23 and 30. Cutting Edge Theater, Slidell. $20-$25. Cuttingedgetheater.com or (985) 649-3727.
ART
THIS WEEK
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, through June 28, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 orslidellphotoclub.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
ST. TAMMANY HOSPITAL FOUNDATION HEALING ARTS INITIATIVE: Seeking submissions of original artwork for the summer 2019 rotating gallery exhibit at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. Applications are due June 14. The Healing Arts Initiative requests artwork that creates a peaceful, restorative and healing atmosphere. Healing arts galleries will be located on the first floor Education hallway off the main lobby, gift shop hallway and radiology hallway on the first floor. Visit www.sthfoundation.org/HAgallery or email lHealingArts@stph.org.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Nick Hartley is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: Lessons at 7 p.m., followed by live music, 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St., Abita Springs. $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members.
JAKE AND THE NIFTY '50s: Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Slidell Christian Singles put on the dance. Dressy casual. Smoke free. $15. Setups, door prizes. Singles, divorced widowed, married are welcome. (504) 432-3095 or (504) 905-3031.
LOOKING AHEAD
BALLET APETREI AUDITIONS: Aug. 24. Ballet Apetrei invites male and female dancers 12 and older to audition to be company dancers. $50 fee. Kelly Fortier at kapetrei@bellsouth.net or (985) 624-3622.
KID STUFF
THIS WEEK
SLIDELL MOVIE NIGHT: Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. "Beauty and the Beast." Free. (985) 646-4375.
"ANNIE JR": 10 a.m. Thursday-Friday-Saturday, Elmer E. Lyons Performing Arts Center on the campus of Covington High School. Covington Louisiana Actors Playhouse System presents the musical, directed by CLAPS alum Shelby Duhe with music directed by CHS choir teacher Kayla Blanchard. $8 for students, $10 for adults. Clapsonline.org or (985) 893-9843.
YOUNG REMBRANDTS:1 to 3 p.m. June 17-19, Spitzfaden Community Center, Mandeville. Color pencils, markers and pastels for ages 7 to 13. $72 per week for preregistration; $30 per day for walk-ins. Youngrembrandts.com/southlouisiana or (225) 224-0216.
LOOKING AHEAD
MOVIE NIGHT: June 28, movies begin at dusk (about 8 p.m.) at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. “How to Train Your Dragon.” Concessions available for sale. (985) 626-3144 or cityofmandeville.com