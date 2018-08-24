Northshore senior running back Branyan Bounds looked like he was in midseason form, helping Northshore defeat Pearl River 24-3 in the first game of the Northshore Jamboree at Lakeshore High on Aug. 24.
Bounds rushed for 198 yards on 10 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, pacing an offensive attack that ended up rushing for 297 yards on the night.
“All the credit to the guys up front (on the offensive line),” Bounds said. “When I got to the line of scrimmage, the holes were enormous. I couldn’t have done anything if it weren’t for my teammates up front opening up huge holes throughout the game.
“Now it’s time to get back into the film room, learn what we can and get ready for a very good Zachary team in our home opener.”
The Panthers defense led to the first score of the game for Northshore as Troy Zelden recovered a fumble inside the Pearl River 40 on the Rebels' opening possession of the game.
Bounds carried the ball the next three plays for the Panthers, culminating the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
After the Northshore defense forced another Pearl River punt on the ensuing possession, Bounds found the end zone again, this time from 48 yards out, culminating a 76-yard, six-play drive to make it 14-0 Northshore.
Bounds’ fellow senior, Dwayne Jones Jr., got in on the fun on the third possession of the first half for the Panthers when he notched a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Northshore.
The Rebels were able to get on the scoreboard late in the second half when Hunter Martensson nailed a 40-yard field goal.
Andrew Stein finished off the scoring with under a minute to go in the game, hitting a 26-yard field goal for the Panthers to make it 24-3.
Late touchdown gives Slidell win over Lakeshore
In a game that had a playoff-like atmosphere, Slidell High defeated host Lakeshore in the nightcap of the Northshore Jamboree with a thrilling 22-15 win.
Trailing 15-14 with less than two minutes to go in the game, Tigers senior quarterback Jacob Guidry led the Tigers on a 76-yard drive, culminating with a 6-yard touchdown run by Harlan Dixon to give the Tigers the lead with less than a minute remaining.
“When you look at what is coming ahead for us, having an atmosphere in a game like this can only help us,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “What I wanted out of our preseason was to gain confidence. When I look at what we accomplished in our scrimmage and this jamboree, I think we accomplished that.”
Tied 7-7 in the second half, Lakeshore drove the ball all way to the Slidell 7-yard line. Facing a fourth and goal, Lakeshore fumbled the ball and Kobe Pettis returned it 94 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-7 advantage.
Lakeshore took the lead, paced by an interception from Adam Randolph. Eight plays later, backup quarterback Aubrey Womack found the end zone from 8 yards out. Maximus Lowery’s 2-point conversion run gave Lakeshore a 15-14 advantage.
“I liked our effort and fight at the end of the game,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “I thought we played well at times, not a lot of penalties. Just too many missed opportunities. Stuff that we have to get cleaned up.”
Skippers shut out South Plaquemines
Junior quarterback Dereje Gaspard completed 8 of 12 passes for 173 yards and threw for three touchdowns, as the Skippers beat South Plaquemines 37-0.
Gaspard liked being the quarterback. “It was a team effort,” he said. “Our line was sharp and our hard work during the offseason paid off.”
Gaspard came out throwing, hitting Will Sheppard for 54 yards on Mandeville’s first play. That helped set up a 26-yard field goal by Caden Costa for a 3-0 lead.
Sheppard hauled in two other passes, both for touchdowns. One was a 17-yard grab, which included a pair of spin moves to break free after the catch. The other scoring grab covered 16 yards.
“I feel like I should catch a lot of passes this year,” Sheppard said. “We have good receivers, and we can get open. The coach wants the quarterbacks to hit the open receiver.”
Senior Tyler Fisher grabbed a 26-yard scoring strike in between Sheppard’s two catches. Junior Zahn Diaz scored on a 5-yard run on the final play of the first half to make it 16-0 after the Skippers blocked a punt.
Sophomore Austin Vicknair bolted for the final score on a 43-yard run.
Junior linebacker Mason Mule helped make things hard for the South Plaquemines offense with a fumble recovery and a pair of sacks.
“Our defense is improving quickly,” Mule said. “We have the confidence that we can get a lot better than we are now.”
Covington shut out by John Curtis
Covington High coach Greg Salter’s inexperienced squad hopefully learned its lessons in a 24-0 loss to John Curtis.
The Lions coach did point out one bright spot though.
“We don’t have to play anybody else who’s as good as Curtis for the rest of the season.”
Covington wasn’t ever really in the game against Curtis, as the Patriots took a quick 14-0 lead, made it 17-0 before halftime, and 24-0 early in the second half.
The Lions, meanwhile, could manage only 48 yards, rushing for 30 and passing for 18.
Quarterback Sheldon Baham completed only 4 of 13 passes for 22 yards.
Cornerback Juwan Harrell said the Lions need to use the Curtis game as a learning experience to get ready for the start of the regular season.
“We played a great team, and we need to learn from it,” he said. “We need to start working on our attitude in the weight room and at practice. Some things worked for us, and we need to make them work again against Franklinton.”
Paul Salvant contributed to this story.