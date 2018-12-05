Tiara Torregano recently won the Clearwood Junior High Spelling Bee, correctly spelling "ivory," and then capped the win by correctly spelling "cardigan."
Twenty-seven students competed in eight rounds, facing a total of 88 words.
The top 10 finalists included Torregano, Cherie Mendoza, Olive Donald, Braydon Green, Bianca Ingraham, Madisen McCoy, Carter DeSoto, Madison Stockstill, Sophia Weaver and Ella Paretti.
The event, sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Slidell, was a preliminary local competition for junior high students, with finalists from each school spelling their way to a spot in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee to be hosted in March 2019 at Xavier University in New Orleans.
Auxiliary project members will hold a parent informational meeting and practice sessions with the finalists to prepare for the regional competition.
The regional winner from Xavier and his/her parent will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee being held in May in Washington, D.C.