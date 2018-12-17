There is nothing small about the tiny house movement, and nowhere is that more evident than at a United Tiny House Association Tiny House Festival.
The traveling event is making its way around the U.S., most recently delighting micro-home enthusiasts in Slidell.
The 2018 Louisiana Tiny House Festival was Dec. 7-9 at Heritage Park, where attendees participated in activities, workshops and lectures and got a hands-on look at a variety of tiny homes on wheels.
Vendors and a panel of tiny-home owners offered information on how to make the dream of owning a tiny house a reality, and kids stayed busy at “Teenie’s Tiny Wonderland” with games, crafts, storytelling and clown entertainment.
Food trucks, live music, fire performers and a tiny theater kept the entertainment going throughout the three-day event for visiting school groups and families.
The festival, one of several in a growing social movement that advocates living more simply, was the 11th hosted by UTHA. Founders John and Fin Kernohan started the festival to support and encourage others who are, or aspire to, live in tiny houses, and while doing so to also support charitable organizations through donations of festival proceeds.
John Kernohan said 60 percent of the proceeds from the Slidell festival will be donated to the Louisiana Cultural Economy Foundation and 40 percent to other charitable causes.
“We realized that this is our life, and tiny houses are popular,” he said. “We live totally off-grid.”
According to its website, UTHA is the organizer of the world’s largest tiny house events based on attendance and number of tiny houses, which were held in Florida and Georgia from 2106 to 2018.
“For us, it was just going to be a party and it snowballed on us,” Kernohan said of the festival’s growth.
Among the 28 individually owned and model homes at the Slidell festival were “skoolies”or converted buses, converted trucks and vans, yurts, gypsy wagons, campers and even a tiny firehouse.
The “Odyssey” skoolie owned by Heather Miller and Karley Davidson earned the “Best Bus Conversion” award at a recent festival in Florida. The two were in Slidell to show off their pride and joy, which they share with their two dachshunds, Leo and Lily.
“It’s an endeavor,” Davidson said, adding they spent $25,000 to customize the tiny home. Davidson did much of the woodworking, such as a table, walls and storage-compartment doors. They previously rented a home in Michigan, but they “wanted a place to call home on the road” and started their first long-term journey five weeks ago.
“We wanted to escape the winter. We’re snowbirds,” she said.
Quincy Uzzell, of New Orleans, among the guests touring the tiny homes, said he was inspired to get one. “It has love in it,” he said of the Odyssey.
Ken Wright and Suzy Rousseau have been living on the road in their converted 1971 Chevrolet C50 truck for five years.
Wright said that when his youngest daughter turned 18 and left home, they decided a tiny house was a perfect choice for them in retirement. They converted his old work truck, and he said the total project — including the truck — cost only $4,000.
Wright talked about his fond memories of traveling the Rocky Mountains at 50 miles per hour in his tiny house, which gets 10 to 13 miles per gallon. “It’s a really good idea,” he said of the lifestyle.
According to Kernohan the Slidell venue may become a regular one for the festival.
“I’m really digging this area and I see us doing it again,” he said.
For more information about UTHA or upcoming festivals, go to www.unitedtinyhouse.com.