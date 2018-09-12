Hailed as the largest indoor tailgate party on the north shore, the FanUp! Pep Rally lived up to the type for the hundreds of dedicated Saints enthusiasts who recently assembled at the Northshore Harbor Center.
The popular event serves as a kick-off for both the Saints season and its sponsor, the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and it was a sell out.
Booths were set up as tailgating spots along the perimeter of the ballroom, each offering competitions, food or opportunities to win raffle items and prizes. And for the kids, there was face-painting booths and games.
Chamber CEO Don Shea and board president Victoria Langlinais were positioned next to the entertainment stage, selling chances to win two plaza level Saints season tickets. The auction tables featured coveted autographed Saints items, along with movie packages, pet-pampering packages, thematic wreaths and jewelry.
One particularly popular item up for bid was a four-person team entry for the upcoming East St. Tammany Chamber golf tournament to be held at Oak Harbor on Oct. 5.
In addition to the musical musings of DJ Dan Crowley, the Saints Superfans from the New Orleans Mafia group were on hand for photo opportunities and crowd interaction. Dat Racer, Who Dat Cat and Sister Soul were just a few of the members present, and the crowds joined in with chants of “Who Dat? We Dat!” long into the evening.
For more information on upcoming chamber events, please visit their website at www.estchamber.com.