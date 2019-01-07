The Slidell Memorial Hospital Board of Commissioners announced recently its intention to refinance general obligation bonds it issued in 2009, which would save taxpayers in east St. Tammany Parish an estimated $582,756 over the remaining life of the bonds.
The hospital will close on the sale Jan. 29, and all savings will be used to retire the debt more quickly. The move, which was announced at a news conference at the hospital, marked the third time SMH has refinanced general obligation bonds since 2012. That trio of refinancing deals has saved taxpayers more than $2.3 million.
The bonds will be refinanced through Capital One Bank with a rate of 3.05 percent interest.
“The taxpayers in our community who own SMH expect and deserve sound fiscal management,” SMH Board of Commissioners President Dan Ferrari said. “This demonstrates our commitment to proper financial management of this asset.”
General obligation bonds are used for capital projects and cannot be used to fund operations.
Citizens in parish Wards 6, 7, 8 and 9 fund the publicly owned hospital, which is one of the largest employers in St. Tammany. The hospital has a $190 million annual budget.
Several dozen people attended the announcement, including new SMH CEO Kerry Tirman, CFO Sandy Badinger, Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, State Rep. Kevin Pearson and State Rep. Mary DuBuisson, as well as several members of the Slidell City Council and the St. Tammany Parish Council.
Slidell Heritage Foundation wants to support area nonprofits
The Slidell Heritage Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the 22nd annual Slidell Heritage Festival, which will be held June 30 at Slidell's Heritage Park.
The festival, a joint effort of the two Slidell Rotary clubs, celebrates America's birthday and provides funds for area charities. The City of Slidell and the New Orleans Advocate/St. Tammany Farmer sponsor the event.
Applicants can find the “Nonprofit Support Application” form online at www.slidellheritagefest.org. Forms must be emailed to sharron@slidellheritagefest.org no later than Jan. 29 to be considered.
To be eligible, the nonprofit must be a recognized charity, though it does not have to be registered as a 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity. The selection committee will consider the charity’s need and its purpose. Selected charities will be asked to help with the event before its opening as well as to provide significant volunteer hours on the day of the event. That work will influence the amount of award to the charity.
Last year, the festival raised about $30,000 that was distributed to the Boy Scouts of America-Cypress District, Slidell Police Association, Slidell's Boys & Girls Club, Family Promise of St. Tammany, Hospice Foundation of the South and Notes for Education.
For more information, call Ovid Davis at (985) 290-1604.
U.S. 11 Bridge closed until April
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced recently that ongoing construction on the U.S. 11 Bridge between Slidell and New Orleans will keep the span closed to all vehicular traffic until at least April 18.
This $28.36 million project includes concrete and structural repairs, grid deck replacement, painting, installation of a new fender system and electrical and mechanical rehabilitation. Multiple restrictions will be placed on marine vessels during that time, as well.
The contractor, American Bridge Co., began construction in late August 2018 and expects to finish in summer 2020, weather dependent.
Motorists can access the latest real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephones and saying the route or region on which they need information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org.
St. Tammany's first baby of 2019
St. Tammany Parish Hospital announced that Raine Duran Zitzmann, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, was the first baby born at the public hospital in 2019.
Raine's parents are Scott and Susie Zitzmann. Obstetrician Katherine Williams and labor and delivery nurse Alicia Quirk welcomed the baby boy into the world at 7:24 a.m. on Jan. 1.
La. 22 roadwork ongoing
There will be intermittent and alternating lane closures on La. 22 at E. Sam Arnold Loop-Mitcham Road through Jan. 18, weather permitting, while crews stripe the highway.
Lane closures are expected on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be intermittent lane closures on weekends from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.
Traffic will be maintained through the work zone at all times, though no oversized loads greater than 12-feet wide will be allowed through the construction zone during work hours.