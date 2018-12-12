Recent births at Slidell Memorial Hospital include:
Kingston Ray Palazzolo, born Aug. 16, son of Krysten Palazzolo and Russell Palazzolo, of Slidell.
August Andrew Guss, born Sept. 13, son of Jill Guss and Jared Guss, of Slidell.
Jaydence Cash LaBauve, born Sept. 18, daughter of Casey Toye and John LaBauve, of Slidell.
Audrielle Rosalee Williamson, born Sept. 18, daughter of Daminika Williamson and Tavante Williamson, of Slidell.
Aubrey Mychelle Thomas, born Sept. 20, daughter of Courtney Johnson Thomas and Adam Andrew Thomas, of Slidell.
Cora Penelope Blitch, born Sept. 21, daughter of Jessica J Lemoine and Grant James Dubuisson Blitch, of Slidell.
Abigail Grace McGoey, born Sept. 21, daughter of Stephanie White McGoey and Michael Timothy McGoey, of Slidell.
Bailee Rose McKey, born Sept. 26, daughter of Brian McKey and Alphonse McKey, of Slidell.
Ava Lynn Gillette, born Sept. 27, daughter of Courtney Amison and Thomas Gillette, of Slidell.
Margot Ren Ricca, born Sept. 27, daughter of Heather G. Palazola and Peter J. Ricca Jr., of Slidell.
Firmin A Maurice V, born Sept. 29, son of Christina Maurice and Firmin Maurice IV, of Slidell.
Reagan Elizabeth Abney, born Oct. 9, daughter of Claire Abney and Danny Abney, of Slidell.
Aspen Marie Masaveg, born Oct. 9, daughter of Brittany Masaveg and John Masaveg, of Slidell.
Bristol Saylor Garrison, born Oct. 10, daughter of Brooke Sbisa Garrison and Jonathan Scott Garrison, of Lacombe.
Jaxson Paul Cole Rushing, born Oct. 13, son of Brittany Rushing, of New Orleans.
Aurora Skai Evans, born Oct. 14, daughter of Aiyana Morris and Jalin Evans, of Slidell.
Roen Christopher Vial, born Oct. 21, son of Kendra Vial and Guy Vial, of Pearl River.
Jacorey Josiah Maxwell, born Oct. 22, son of Marquasha De’Jone Curry and Justin LaChay Maxwell, of Slidell.
Michael Vincent Shea, born Oct. 25, son of Amy Shea and Joseph Shea, of Slidell.
Aden F. Delaune, born Oct. 30, son of Lindsey A. Anderson and Alan G. Delaune Jr., of Slidell.
Kyndall Rae Earhart, born Oct. 30, daughter of Alli Howell Earhart and Caleb David Earhart, of Slidell.
Anna RaeLynn Stafford, born Oct. 30, daughter of Andrea Hebert and Matthew Stafford, of Pearl River.
Grayson Taylor Jones, born Nov. 1, son of Maranda Jones and Aaron Jones, of Slidell.
Valarie Jane Taylor, born Nov. 3, daughter of Tiffany Michele Taylor and Michael Lee Taylor III, of Pearl River.
Erik Lavens, born Nov. 13, son of Diana Acosta and Rick Lavens, of Slidell.
Eli Kelly Russo, born Nov. 14, son of Nicole Russo and Kelly Russo III, of Slidell.
Emmett Lawrence Yovandich Skinner, born Nov. 14, son of Abigayle Yovandich and Keir Skinner, of Slidell.
Rosa Maria Samford, born Nov. 15, daughter of Flavia Samford and Joshua Samford, of Slidell.
Lynleigh Lorin Stearns, born Nov. 15, daughter of Taylor Wainwright and Michael Stearns Jr., of Slidell.
Stanford James Sheaffer, born Nov. 16, son of Ariele Sheaffer and Timothy Sheaffer, of Slidell.
Margaret Louise Scogin, born Nov. 19, daughter of Valerie Bouvier Scogin and Daniel Edward Scogin, of Slidell.
James William Stephany, born Nov. 23, son of Jessica Borden Stephany and Frank James Stephany Jr., of Slidell.