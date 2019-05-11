Barbara Gibson and her dog Orion were the featured guests at the monthly Slidell Noon Lions Club. Gibson rescues and trains poodles as pet therapy dogs. She and Orion are active in several nursing homes around the Slidell area as well as at the Hospice Foundation of the South’s Hospice House. The club welcomes new members to their den on Cleveland Avenue, and encourgages the Slidell community to participate in their weekly bingo games at 3 p.m. every Thursday and at 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month.