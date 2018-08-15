In the only major action of its Aug. 14 meeting, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission gave final approval to Phase 3-B-2 of the Abita Lakes planned unit development north of Abita Springs, closing out the development of the subdivision’s final phase.
Owner and developer Robert Bruno appeared before the commission to ask its approval of the development’s final 17 lots, located west of La. 59, south of Lowe Davis Road.
Bruno told the commission, “I want to say a few words on what a disaster this was when our family bought it. It’s been a mess since 2005.” But, Bruno said, “We have solved all the problems.”
Bruno then turned the podium over to his engineer, Tommy Buckel of the Duplantis Design Group, who assured commissioners that their earlier concerns about the development’s drainage infrastructure, which had led to the postponement of the case at the commission’s July meeting, had all been addressed.
Bruno and Buckel’s arguments were persuasive enough to garner the panel’s unanimous 11-0 approval, with all commissioners present. No mandatory development fees were assessed, because the initial public hearing on the development was held prior to January 1, 2005, when those fees first went into effect.
Addressing other items on the agenda, commissioners postponed action on the preliminary approval of four subdivisions, but did approve one -- Lakeshore Villages, Phase 4A, 342 lots on 157 acres, east of Interstate 10, north of Lake Pontchartrain, south of Slidell.
The project is part of a plan by D. R. Horton, which bills itself as the nation’s largest homebuilder, to build as many as 2,500 homes on 1,100 acres in the area formerly known as Lakeshore Estates.