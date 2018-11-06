Pearl River Mayor David McQueen won a bid for a second term Tuesday, beating Lora Crawford Cutrer, a member of the town's Board of Aldermen.
McQueen was a longtime member of the board before being elected mayor in 2014, when he ousted James Lavigne. Lavigne, who had served six terms as mayor, was under indictment when McQueen forced him out.
In complete but unofficial returns, he won with 59 percent of the vote.
His first term has not been without controversy, including a critical report from the state Legislative Auditor's Office. But McQueen said that it took time to straighten out the disarray left by his predecessor.
Cutrer, his sole challenger, campaigned on the need for greater unity, pointing to tension between Police Chief JJ Jennings and the mayor and criticizing McQueen for not being accessible to some officials.
Jennings was himself ousted Tuesday, with challengers Jack Sessions and Chris Culotta making it into a runoff while the incumbent finished in third place.