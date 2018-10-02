25 years
Due to overwhelming acceptance of the new commuter discount “toll tag” system on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, toll revenues are not growing as fast as traffic volume, and a budget pinch may result if maintenance costs on the 24-mile-long bridges continue to escalate. Members of the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission were told Tuesday morning by auditor Francis Bologna that the toll tags were becoming so popular that while the average cost of operating the bridge per vehicle crossing came to 93 cents, the average toll revenue per vehicle crossing was down to 85 cents. “Due to the explosive growth on the north shore, more of our traffic are commuters, and when they get toll tags they get a 50 percent discount on the toll,” he explained. Plus, although the Causeway collects a $25 deposit on each toll tag issued, the actual units cost $35 to purchase. Since the $25 deposit is to be returned, it cannot be classified as revenue, he said.
50 years
St. Tammany Parish’s all-time high property tax assessments for 1968 total $56,504,323, subject to approval by the Louisiana Tax Commission. The figures were recently completed by Assessor Robert H. White and his office. Included in the total is $13,882,200 for the public utilities, such as electrical and gas companies and transportation companies. The rest includes residential, commercial and homestead exemptions. The 1968 total is more than a six percent increase over 1967, when 52,971,058 was assessed in the parish. Assessor White, who has spent approximately 35 years in the assessor’s office, retires at the end of 1968, to be succeeded by Wayne Wascom, who was elected in last year’s parish balloting. Newly elected assessors, unlike other parish officials, must wait almost a year before taking office. This is to allow experienced assessors to help with the tax rolls for the current year.
75 years
In the year 1928, a new day of the humanism was given to the world. On October 4 of that year “The World Day for Animals’’ was established. All lovers of animals will be glad of the recognition given to creatures who are dependent on man for their welfare. Those who have a kinship with all that live, feel that the unity of all life should also embrace the animal world. Let us be kind to our animals in contrast to the terror of force unleashed upon nations and people by the hands of cruel and tyrannical men.
100 years
LOST OR STRAYED: Brown cow, branded "D.G." on right hip. Reward. Address Dave Gainey 906 23rd Avenue, Covington.
125 years
We think the (Covington Town) Council made a serious mistake in allowing hogs and sheep to roam the streets. It is a big step backward in the progress of our town, and it should be promptly repealed at the next meeting.