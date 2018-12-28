There will be a complete closure of La. 433 (Bayou Liberty Road) at the railroad crossing just west of La. 11 (Front Street) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 while Norfolk Southern Railway workers perform maintenance work.
Motorists may detour via U.S. 11 to U.S. 190 to La. 433. There will be no emergency vehicle access, as the entire crossing will be closed.
Lakeview Regional names new CFO
Stacey O’Connell, a health care executive with more than 20 years in various areas of financial management, planning and business development, has been named chief financial officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center.
O’Connell currently serves as the CFO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, a role she will keep in addition to her new responsibilities at Lakeview Regional. Both facilities are members of HCA Healthcare’s MidAmerica division.
Prior to joining HCA Healthcare two years ago, O'Connell served as assistant chief financial officer for six years with Community Health Systems — Merit Health Biloxi.