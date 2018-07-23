Pelican Park and St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 1 will hold registration through Aug. 10 for several fall youth sports leagues.
They include:
Baseball, for players ages 6-14 as of April 30; cheerleading, ages 7-10 as of Sept. 1; football clinic, ages 5-6 as of May 1; football, ages 7-12 as of May 1; and volleyball, ages 9-15 as of Sept. 1.
Preseason practices for all sports will begin in late August, and games for all sports will begin in early September.
Returning players may register online at www.pelicanpark.com.
New players must register in the Castine Center office at Pelican Park, Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Saturday July 28 and Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pelican Park also is holding registration for adult leagues through Aug. 3.
They include "Just for Fun" coed sand volleyball, coed court volleyball and coed spiking volleyball leagues; a competitive coed volleyball league; a men's over 25 competitive basketball league; and a coed recreation softball league.
Registration for the adult leagues will be held in the park's Castine Center offices through July 25-27 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; July 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; July 30-Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, call (985) 626-7997.