Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,029 graduates on Dec. 8 at the university’s commencement ceremony in Hammond.
Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, addressed Southeastern graduating students.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to six students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: political science major Damian Marcus Boldt, of Tickfaw, 4.0 GPA; and psychology major Jessica Michol Monsour. of Slidell, 4.0 GPA.
- College of Business: accounting major Megan Denise Lanoy, of Holden, 3.953 GPA.
- College of Education: elementary education major, grades one through five, Hannah Morgan Vaughn, of Belle Chasse, 4.0 GPA.
- College of nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology/exercise science major Madelyn Noel Jarman, of Abita Springs, 3.971 GPA.
- College of Science and Technology: biological sciences, integrative biology major Logan N. Johnson, of Kentwood, 3.918 GPA.
Receiving a doctoral degree was Charnetta C. Robinson, of Slidell, doctorate in educational leadership.
St. Tammany Parish residents receiving master's degrees were:
- From Covington, Beaux A. Brylski, business administration; Brice J. Brylski, business administration; Kristopher R. Cleland, applied sociology; Micah J. Hamner, business administration; Zachary S. Harper, business administration; Melissa D. McIntosh, special education; Mary A. Talley, communication sciences and disorders; Meagan L. Taylor, communication sciences and disorders
- From Madisonville, Maite C. Adams, nursing; Kristen M. Ajubita, business administration; Greg A. Igleharte Jr., business administration; Lauren M. Price, nursing
- From Mandeville, Randi E. Ditta, counseling; Allie T. Dyer, business administration; Analiese M. Hand, nursing; Robert J. LePere, health & kinesiology; Marc I. Mootoo-Robertson, organizational communication; Glenn P. Shanahan, business administration; Anna C. Strider, business administration
- From Pearl River, Steven P. Reed, counseling
- From Slidell, Kelsey C. Johnson, business administration; Lisa A. Raymond-Prinz, nursing; Lauren N. Tomboli, communication sciences and disorders.
St. Tammany Parish students receiving bachelor's degrees are:
- From Abita Springs, Collin M. Copeland, nursing; Amberlyn E. Curtis, elementary education grades one through five; Madelyn N. Jarman, kinesiology; Michael P. Long, marketing; Ginger W. Morel, management; Alexandria M. Mulkey, accounting; Abigail P. Phillips, marketing; Austin M. Prejean, management; Courtney L. Price, marketing; Alexandria D. Williams, occupational health, safety and environment
- From Bush, Joshua P. Balli, management; Mason R. Bourgeois, supply chain management; Melanie L. Walton, psychology; Deborah A. Wickham, accounting;
- From Covington, Leonard S. Abram, general studies; Jennifer D. Aldana, nursing; Blaize J. Bacas, social work; Garyn E. Ball, elementary education grades one through five; Karli P. Beier, general studies; Kathy O. Burns, elementary education grades one through five; Maria L. Cabrera, psychology; Kyle P. Connell, supply chain management; Daniel P. Cousins, occupational health, safety and environment; Amanda I. DaCosta, family and consumer sciences; Andrea L. Davis, general studies; Kailey A. Davis, psychology; Andrew M. Decker, biological sciences; Benjamin M. Dehler, computer science; Nicolas T. Del Valle, sports management; Corinne R. Dennison, finance; Jamie M. Drinkard, general studies; Tyler J. Duplechin, marketing; Erick S. Fauntleroy, general studies; Kristen N. Fayard, kinesiology; Megan M. Featherston, marketing; Abigail C. Foster, history; Erin E. Frazier, industrial technology; Lisa E. Galloway, nursing; Randi P. Gaspard, music; Lauren M. Giambelluca, art; Marc J. Gremillion, criminal justice; Kaitlyn E. Guillotte, accounting; Jeremy M. Haar, nursing; Cliff R. Hall II, psychology; Eman C. Haynes, kinesiology; Destiny S. Hebert, general studies; Victoria C. Hernandez, criminal justice; John E. Hornsby, general studies; Michele L. Keller, general studies; Brett J. Labasse, finance; Travis S. Long, engineering technology; Drew D. Markham, marketing; Mitchell C. McHugh, marketing; Rebecca W. Mohon, nursing; Marie M. Motahari, psychology; Jessica L. Osborn, nursing; Amber R. Peytavin, early childhood education; Claire M. Putnam, music; Maria F. Rojas-Arboleda, occupational health, safety and environment; Dustin W. Schneider, marketing; Mary D. Shinners, social work; Everett D. Thomas, biological sciences; Rachel L. Traylor, nursing; Evan D. Vasalech, engineering technology; Karen M. Velandia Salcedo, marketing; Hannah R. Weiskopf, supply chain management; Kayla V. Williams, marketing; Lydia A. Zuniga, biological sciences
- From Folsom, Jaime E. Cosse, early childhood educaiton; Daniel C. LaRocca, industrial technology; Thomas J. Leblanc, accounting; Mason J. Martel, biological sciences; Jessica M. Pittman, biological sciences; Evan J. Rogers, business administration; Taylor M. Taylor, general studies; Jena H. Thompson, general studies;
- From Lacombe, Brittney M. Boihem, nursing; Theresa J. Carollo, general studies; Phoebe B. Castro, criminal justice; Kayla Dendinger, general studies; Lexie H. Hayes, nursing; Tiffany A. Nesbit, art; Valentine R. Springer, nursing; James M. Wallace, information technology;
- From Madisonville, Windy M. Alessi, general studies; Alan T. Amato, nursing; Richard H. Bates, engineering technology; Deborah M. Bauer, general studies; Megan E. Bridges, kinesiology; William M. Bridges, kinesiology; Jamie H. Collins, nursing; Cory M. Costanza, management; Dara E. Fricke, biological sciences; Gabriel S. Hassan, business administration; Julianne E. Hogan, general studies; Kacie L. Landis, art; Heath A. Martin II, physics; Lane E. Meyer, elementary education grades one through five; Jessica I. Munro, social work; Elizabeth M. Pennington, management; Timothy D. Reedy, engineering technology; Marcel R. Rosenberg, health education and promotion; Logan M. Schiro, accounting; Jake B. Springer, sport management; Jennefer A. Stanton, accounting; Ian P. Sutton, management; Landon D. Thompson, occupational health, safety and environment; Shaun C. VanderHoff, industrial technology
- From Mandeville, Lindsay M. Bagur, nursing; Alexis P. Barcia, criminal justice; Devon A. Bates, marketing; Rachael M. Beyer, communication; Marshall S. Bryant, biological sciences; Christopher J. Calkins, communication; Kimberly M. Chatelain, marketing; Reagan M. Church, biological sciences; Dominick J. Constanza, finance; Matthew C. Doyle, general studies; Madison L. Dugger, criminal justice; Veronica M. Even, middle school education; Eric S. Feilden, history; David J. Fiegel, occupational health, safety and environment; Raegan A. Francke, kinesiology; Ashton J. Grillot, marketing; Jordan M. Hill, psychology; Baylee N. Ives, management; Kylynn V. Jensen, kinesiology; Trevor Kolls, general studies; Alexandra L. LeBlanc, political science; Daniel P. Leblanc, English; Jaehyuk Lee, chemistry; Joshua M. Manguno, social work; Haley A. Marquette, biological sciences; Adam B. Mondello, information technology; Benjamin S. Oser, general studies; Jeremy G. Priola, nursing; Kristen J. Ragus, art; Drew J. Rangel, political science; Andrew H. Scherer, general studies; Allyson C. Shreve, nursing; Courtney L. Springmann, communication sciences and disorders; Tyler J. Tassin, industrial technology; Christopher R. Tate, kinesiology; Emma L. Thompson, accounting; Shannon P. Thornton, elementary education grades one through five; Chelsey S. Tyson, general studies; Erica M. Weiss, general studies; Michelle J. Wright, management; Ashley M. Zitzmann, kinesiology
- From Pearl River, Emily N. Blackwell, general studies; Leah D. Hess, general studies; Jordan A. Martin, general studies; Eric C. Mavor, nursing; Taylor R. Palmer, mathematics; Kayla K. Schmalz, criminal justice; Samantha A. Stephan, early childhood education
- From Slidell, Nicole E. Andry, health systems management; Kaitlyn R. Bordelon, family and consumer sciences; Alyson M. Brandt, general studies; Xavier P. Chatman, criminal justice; Aaron T. Craig, business administration; Brittni L. Culbertson, criminal justice; Nathan A. Cunningham, computer science; Tristan R. Damare, general studies; Patrick A. Dickson, nursing; Steven G. Diecidue Jr., occupational health, safety and environment; Cameron M. Dreyfus, kinesiology; Kristina L. Duncan, psychology; Amy Ellis, nursing; Skylar A. Erickson, biological sciences; Elizabeth A. Favre, early childhood education; Ronald C. Feria, management; Madison T. Fontenot, general studies; David E. Funck, criminal justice; Wyatt M. Fyffe, kinesiology; Eugene R. Giles, kinesiology; Abigail E. Haag, biological sciences; Julianna Hamezopoulos, communication; Fallon A. Headrick, special education; Ericka N. Henderson, computer science; Alexis N. Hoffritz, management; Tyler K. Hoffritz, management; John S. Hover, art; Bryce A. Kaufmann, kinesiology; Walter H. Ladner III, kinesiology; Teaira S. Lewis, social work; Lauren E. McGehee, nursing; Scarlet L. Menner, nursing; Elizabeth N. Middleton, family and consumer sciences; Justin M. Molina, marketing; Jessica M. Monsour, psychology; Tyler R. Morel, marketing; Thomas E. Morris, marketing; Christina M. Newton, biological sciences; Joseph Z. Pack, general studies; Sarah J. Pedeaux, general studies; Sara L. Phelps, engineering technology; Frances B. Price, art; Jonathan K. Rhodes, communication; Jesse S. Ritter, industrial technology; Olivia A. Ruegsegger, nursing; Jon A. Schackai, information technology; Joseph W. Schenck, information technology; Amber D. Seifert, marketing; Chelsie A. Smith, general studies; Alexandra C. Stafford, communication; Shaprece S. Strickland, health education and promotion; Devin R. Summers, criminal justice; Christopher W. Tranchina, management; Alise B. Vidal, biological sciences; Sadie J. Westmoland, general studies; Bryan A. Wiley, sports management; Erica M. Willsey, biological sciences; Kayla Z. Yao, accounting; Sarah C. de Quay, political science.
St. Tammany Parish students receiving associate degrees are:
- From Bush, Todd D. Glass, industrial technology; Melissa A. Wickham, industrial technology
- From Folsom, Tyler D. Matthews, industrial technology
- From Slidell, Brandon T. Sieber, industrial technology.