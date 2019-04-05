Members of St. Tammany Parish Schools Superintendent Trey Folse’s Student Advisory Panel were honored at the School Board’s Committee as a Whole meeting on Thursday at the C.J. Schoen Administrative Complex in Covington.
Folse commissioned the first student advisory board locally four years ago, after meeting another superintendent at a convention who had an advisory panel with him. Folse asked administrators from each of the parish’s eight high schools to choose one student from each grade to represent the school.
The group meets monthly with Folse, usually at one of the high schools where students from culinary arts programs prepare a meal. Assistant superintendent Regina Sanford and director of communication Meredith Mendez are the only other personnel to regularly attend the meetings, which center on frank and open discussions about student life and issues facing today’s high schoolers.
The suggestions that come from the panel meetings have been used to help make school policy, including new rules on carrying cell phones on campus to having mental health providers and school resource officers at each of the district’s 55 schools. Other topics the group has touched on this year include bullying, school finances, school meals, dress code, and community service, among others.
“We have one rule, and that’s be honest and be respectful of each other,” Folse told School Board members.
“We actively engage with the heads of the parish school system, and we’re able to bounce ideas of each other,” Mandeville High sophomore Raedan Stephens said. “After each meeting, I return to my school and tell my peers what’s to come. Every time, it increases student morale and engagement.”
Both Folse and the panelists said another highlight is getting to know students from different schools and having the chance to visit different campuses.
“There are students from Slidell High who had never been to Covington High, and students from Pearl River High that had never been to Mandeville High,” Folse said. “They get to see a PowerPoint presentation about the school and then we tour the schools, we come back and have our sessions, have lunch, we share and we talk about things that are important to all of us. I will tell you, I’m extremely honest with these students. We share our successes and our challenges with them. They know I am truthful with them and it helps them be truthful with me.”
“Advisory isn’t just a word conveniently placed in our title for looks,” Slidell High senior Carson Canulette told School Board members. “Our advice is heard and considered, it’s challenged and discussed with lively debate…The panel stands for substantive change.”
Folse said starting the student advisory panel is one of the best moves he’s made in his decade as superintendent. Because students named to the panel remain as members until they graduate, they’ve built a rapport with the superintendent that is lasting.
“Some days are better than others in the school system, but I will tell you that no days are better than the days I get to spend with this group of students,” Folse told School Board members. “I will be forever indebted to them for their leadership and the difference they’ve made in my life.”
Advisory panel members are: Covington, Aaron Conlin, Allison Godfrey, Halle Koepp and Kelly Barre; Fontainebleau, Mason Warren, Joshua Bailey, Brett Stow and Angelle Martin; Lakeshore, Miranda Tillery, Nick Ducote, Aubrey Womack and Alexandra Bass; Mandeville, Mary Elizabeth Glass, Raedan Stephens, Grace O’Berry and Karlee Mott.
Also, Pearl River, Zaria Anders, Ian Coble, Jessee Gille and Destinee Anders; Salmen, Mia Jenkins, Jalen Moore, Karisa Greenlee and Raven Donald; Slidell, Tabitha Speed, Angelina Anderson, Timothy Anger and Carson Canulette.
