A public meeting will be held on Nov. 14 regarding a proposed parish ordinance change affecting fill mitigation requirements in flood hazard areas.
The meeting, held by St. Tammany Parish Government Department of Development and the Parish Council, will be held at 6 p.m. in Parish Council chambers at 21490 Koop Drive near Mandeville.
The public is invited to attend to hear about the proposed ordinance change and to voice opinions.
Parish, Slidell collaborate on Airport Road improvements
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister and Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer announced a $935,030 collaborative roadway improvement project on Airport Road in the Slidell area that began earlier this month.
The project will extend from where Airport Road meets the Slidell Municipal Airport to the intersection of Northshore Boulevard and U.S. 190, and will include the mill and overlay of the roadway, roadway striping and sidewalk improvements. The project is expected to be complete in early 2019.
Lane closures on La. 22
There will be intermittent and alternating lane closures on La. 22 in the E. Sam Arnold Loop – Mitcham Road area through Jan. 11 while crews construct a center turn lane. The work will involve drainage structures, concrete patching, asphalt patching and asphalt paving operations.
Lane closures are expected on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work can be expected on weekends from 6 p.m. on Fridays through 7 a.m. on Mondays. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone at all times, though no oversize loads greater than 12-feet-wide will be allowed through the construction zone during work hours.
Suicide awareness at Florida Parishes HSA
The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (FPHSA) held a 'Zero Suicide' kickoff event on Nov. 5 at its headquarters in Hammond.
The event was facilitated by April Foreman of the executive committee of the American Association of Suicidology.
Zero Suicide is the best-practice framework for suicide prevention in healthcare systems and has been proven effective in reducing suicides where it is used. This initiative is led by FPHSA Executive Director Richard J. Kramer and FPHSA Medical Director Dr. Schoener LaPrairie.
“The geographic area served by our agency, and indeed the very people that we treat, are at an increased risk for suicide," Kramer said. "It is critical that we use these evidence-based measures to make a difference for them and save lives.”
State Rep. Reid Falconer also attended. He introduced Act No. 450 in the 2018 legislative session that provides for implementation of the zero suicide initiative and a state suicide prevention plan.