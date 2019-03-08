A Carnival float that belongs to the Covington Lions Club could have ended up in Mississippi if not for a mechanical breakdown during the getaway and a call from the person who had rendered help to the suspected thief, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.
The stolen float ended up in Slidell, where deputies were able to recover it, undamaged, on Monday night. Now, the Sheriff's Office has an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Orlando K. Lyons of Biloxi, who is wanted for felony theft over $5,000.
Investigators have talked to Lyons on the phone, according to a news release, and Lyons claims to have rented or bought the float. But the suspect hasn't met with detectives or provided any evidence to support those claims.
The Lions Club told investigators that the float in question had not been leased. They reported it stolen on Monday.
The 25-foot float, mounted on a haywagon body, was being stored along with several others at the parking lot in front of the club, located on Ronald Reagan Highway. It was taken shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
But as Lyons was hauling the float to Biloxi, the truck that was towing it broke down, according to the Sheriff's Office, and Lyons sought help from a family member in Slidell who hauled it to their home.
When the family member learned, via social media, that the float was stolen, they contacted the Sheriff's Office, and deputies found the float at the Walnut Street house in Slidell.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on Lyons' whereabouts to contact Detective Patrick Penton at 985-276-1351 or 985-898-2338.