COMMUNITY EVENTS
RED BEANS & RICE COOK-OFF: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday. Slidell City Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The annual all-you-can-eat cook-off benefiting the East. St. Tammany United way. $10. (985) 778-0815 or unitedwaysela.org.
Later in August
WHITE LINEN & LAGNIAPPE: 6-9 p.m. Aug.11. Olde Towne Slidell. Wear white to celebrate a night of live entertainment, food and shopping. Free. myslidell.com.
SOCK HOP FOR SCHOLARSHIPS: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 11. The Greystone, 935 Clausel St., Mandeville. The Professional Women of St. Tammany’s scholarship fundraiser featuring a '50s theme. $75 for members, $85 for nonmembers. pwst.rocks.com.
COVINGTON WHITE LINEN FOR PUBLIC ART: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18. Downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association celebrates its fourth year with a community-driven arts event. Free. (985) 892-1873 or gocovington.org.
FAN UP PEP RALLY: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Tailgate party with food, beverages, entertainment and a chance to win Saints season tickets. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. (985) 643-5678 or eatchamber.org.
HAMMERS & HEELS FASHION SHOW: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24. Maison Lafitte, 402 Lafitte St., Mandeville. A benefit for Habitat St. Tammany West. $45. habitatstw.org.
STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER DANCE: 8 p.m.-midnight, Aug. 25. Slidell Elks Lodge, Music by LA2. $15. (504) 236-6814.
CATFEST 2018: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25, Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. The daylong celebration of all things cats moves from New Orleans to the North Shore. $12 for all 8-up; 7-under free. (985) 788-4322 or artforcatssake.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Cars, music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THEATER
HAIR: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug.10-11 and 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug.12 and 19. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd, Slidell. The American tribal love-rock musical comes to the north shore. $25-$32. (985) 640-0333 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
ROCK 'N' ROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Finale of Frank Levy’s Summer Theater Camps. $8. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
Later in August
SECRETS EVERY SMART TRAVELER SHOULD KNOW: 7:45 p.m. Aug. 10-11,17-18, 24-25. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Hints for cruises and more told in musical form. $50 dinner and show, $30 dessert and show, $20 show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
BEACH BLANKET BIMBOS: 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Annadele’s Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. A beach bums’ reunion turns deadly. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles,om.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Aug. 24-25, Sept. 1-2; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 26 and Sept. 2. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Shakespeare comedy launches the fifth season at 30 by Ninety. $15-$27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ANNIE: 8 p.m. Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept.1 and Sept 8-9; 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Sept. 2 and Sept. 10. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The sun will come out tomorrow with our plucky heroine. $17.50-$28. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
WIFE AFTER DEATH: 8 p.m. Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 8-9; 2 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 9. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Playmakers launches its 64th season with a comedy centered on the funeral of a national treasure. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
ADAM FORET: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Land-O-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 for adults, $8 for kids. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Coobie Joe performs. Lessons available at 7 p.m. $10 nonmembers; $8 members. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
Later in August
JOHN RANKIN & HARRY HARDIN: 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 898-0515 or christwoodrc.com.
SUNSET AND THE LANDING: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17. Columbia Street Landing, Covington. Artists TBA. Free. (985) 892-1873 or sunsetatthelanding.org.
ART
A TASTE OF ART FEATURING DEANA SMITH: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturday through Aug. 18. Barrel Wine Bar, 63905 La. 21, Covington. An exhibition by the wildlife artist. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUMMER SHOW: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 18. The St. Tammany Art Association’s 53rd annual national juried show. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 25. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and) or/donated by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Slidell Cultural Center. 2055 Second St. Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and Thursdays Noon-6 p.m. through Sept. 7. Exhibition featuring the work of John Paul Duet. Free. myslidell.com.
Later in August
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Free. myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Downtown Covington. Art, music food and more. Free. covla.com.
AN ARTIST’S RETREAT: Aug. 20-24. Abbey Art Works, St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. All artists invited to four days of peaceful, quiet painting. $750 or $700 for guild members. abbeyartworks.com.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO FISHING: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING WITH MICHELLE: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET — Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.