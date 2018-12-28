Heavy overnight rain that inundated streets in Covington forced some road closures early Friday morning, Covington Mayor Mike Cooper said.
The water, which filled ditches and streets, seemed to be receding late Friday morning, according to Cooper, who was driving around the city to take another visual survey.
The mayor said he spent a sleepless night monitoring weather reports as heavy rain fell over a relatively short period, from about 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
About three or four homes in low-lying areas around Mile Branch took on some water, Cooper said, but the high water was mainly a problem for streets, with Covington Police, Fire Department and Public Works responding to stalled vehicles and barricading some streets.
Cooper said that officials are now keeping an eye on what effect heavy rainfall in Washington Parish could have on rivers, with the Bogue Falaya and the Little Tchefuncte the main concerns for Covington.