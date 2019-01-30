FEAST DAY: St. Peter Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (Candlemas Day) with a procession from the sacristy to the nave for the blessing of candles at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 125 E. 19th St., Covington. All are invited to bring candles to the Mass for use in their homes. For information, call (985) 892-2422.
BREAKFAST MEETING: Slidell Magnificat's February breakfast will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd. Karen Gibbs will be speaker. Tickets are $20 online at eventbrite.com. For information, contact Debbie Callens at (985) 502-0349.
DREAM EVENT: Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church will host a 90-minute dream exercise at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Motivational speaker Tony Ferraro will lead the event. To register and for more information, see maryqueenofpeace.org.
DATE NIGHT: Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host a date night, with dinner and child care provided, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Family Life Building, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Vincent and Jan Bologna will be speakers. Tickets are $30, advance purchase only. For information, visit mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
MOTHERHOOD STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre, (504) 220-4626, or the church at (985) 892-2422.
ANNIVERSARY BRUNCH: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will hold an anniversary brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, for Paulette T. Farve, a minister at the church at 300 Robert St., Slidell. Speaker will be Belinda Aultman, of Little Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
RACE DISCUSSIONS: St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, will host a racial harmony discussion series Mondays at 7 p.m. through Feb. 11. The series is open to all parishioners in east St. Tammany. The series is based on Archibishop Alfred Hughes' "Made in the Image and Likeness of God: A Pastoral Letter on Racial Harmony." To register, see saintlukeslidell.org/racialharmony or call (985) 641-6429.