New Covington High head softball coach Meghan Houidobre was short and sweet when she was asked what it felt like to be taking over the Lions softball program.
“A dream come true,” the new lead CHS head coach said.
Houidobre, a 2009 Covington High graduate, who has been a volunteer assistant off and on for the last 10 years, said she is excited to be in charge of her first softball program.
“This is the dream,” she said. “(former Covington head coach Christine Beauvais) is the reason I went into education and the reason I went into coaching. She pretty much inspired my life path and my career choice. To be able to play under her and coach beside her (Beauvais will remain as an assistant), it’s huge shoes to fill.
“My goal honestly is to continue coach Beauvais legacy. She built this program 37 years ago and my coaching style and what I learned from her is what I plan to implement. I want to continue on her program and hopefully do her proud.”
Houidobre takes over a Covington program that after a six-year postseason absence returned to the state playoffs last season. The Lions went 9-15 in 2019, but still earned the No. 32 seed in the 5A bracket, falling to top-seeded Sam Houston in the bi-district round.
“The program is on an upward track,” she said. “Every program has its ups and downs, and I feel we are on the up-hill part of it right now. Your goal is to make the playoffs every season, and after six years of seeing the season end too early, I truly believe we are on the cusp of doing some special things here.”