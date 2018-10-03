COMMUNITY EVENTS
STEP IN THE RING: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. Gala for the St. Tammany Cancer Center. $150. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Olde Towne Slidell. Block party with a Halloween theme. Free. facebook.com/oldetownemainst/
ST, TAMMANY PARISH FAIR: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St. Covington. The annual showcase of the best of the parish. (985) 892-8421 or sttammanyparishfair.info.
PAINTED PELICAN MONTHLY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Painted Pelican, 1957 Collins St., Covington. Vintage and antique furniture. Free. (985) 900-2087.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: 8 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St., Lee Benoit performs. $8 for members. $10 nonmembers. (985) 302-2433 or northshorecajundancers.com.
LOUISIANA WILDFOWL CARVERS AND COLLECTORS GUILD FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Pro waterfowl carvers and art students compete for prizes. $5 adults, $1 children. (985) 892-2215 or lwccg.com.
OXTOBERFEST BEERFEST: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Beer festival benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Covington. $30 in advance, $35 at gate. (985) 373-0623.
OLDE TOWNE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell. Big wheel racing, ponies, hayrides and more benefiting the Rainbow Children’s Center. Free. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
WINGS AND WINE: 7 p.m. Thursday. Wild Bird Center, 2033 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Fundraiser for Northlake Nature Center. $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
SUPER HEROES AND VILLAINS HALLOWEEN: Saturday. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Wear your favorite costume. $10 adults, $8 students. (985) 892-6023.
THEATER
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 12-13; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 14. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identities. $18 adults; $10 youth. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
A … MY NAME IS ALICE: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 12-13. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Musical revue with a feminist touch. $25-$32.50. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar at Barrel and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
NEW ORLEANS MYSTICS: 5 p.m. Thursday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. First of the Rockin’ the Rails Concerts. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
90 DEGREES WEST: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171.
THE FUNKIN TRUTH FEATURING LEO NOCENTELLI: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Mandeville Live! series continues. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
JASON MARSALIS: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Dew Drop Social & Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The member of New Orleans’ first family of jazz performs with his vibes combo. $10 adults, students free. (985) 624-9604 or drewdropjazzhall.com.
ON THE RISE: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Mandeville Live! series continues. Free (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
AUDITIONS & CALLS FOR ARTISTS
BROADWAY SINGING COMPETITION: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Submissions being taken for the songwriting contest being held in conjunction with the festival in Mandeville Oct. 20-21. ozonemusic.org.
FILM
"FIRST DAUGHTER AND BLACK SNAKE": 7 p.m. Monday. Abita Springs Town Hall, 71667 Level St. Documentary on tribal rights struggles in Minnesota as part of Pontchartrain Film Festival Tour. $5. Pontchartrainfilmfesitval.com/tickets.
ART
COVINGTON ART MARKET: Saturday. St. Tammany Art Association. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociatioin.org.
HIGH TEA & FINE ART: 2:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Patrons' preview of upcoming NOMA show with English Tea Room’s high tea service. $35. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
MIXED MEDIA: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
EMERY CLARK RETROSPECTIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 27. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. A selection of works from the Mandeville artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
OUTDOORS
STORYWALK: Noon Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Walk the trails while reading an interactive crime story. Free. (985) 623-1233.
WORK AND PLAY AT BIG BRANCH MARSH: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Bayou Lacombe Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Clean the trails during the morning and then canoe in the afternoon. (985) 882-2015.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROCHET: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO FISHING: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HALLOWEEN TREAT BAGS: 10 a.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
POLYMER CLAY CREATIONS: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WOOD & PHOTO CRAFTS: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.