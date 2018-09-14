A Slidell man who sued the St. Tammany Parish school system for his rape by a janitor in the Abney Elementary School bathroom while he was a student has been awarded more than $460,000 by 22nd Judicial District Judge Raymond Childress.

The judge also awarded $25,000 each to his parents.

Childress, who presided over the trial in June, said in the ruling issued Friday that the school system failed to exercise reasonable care in hiring the janitor, Dino Schwertz. No one checked his references, and the Human Resources department did not communicate information about his criminal history to the school's principal.

He had been convicted of bank fraud and violating protective orders.

Schwertz was convicted of raping Justin Bleker in 2007 and is serving a life sentence.

"This court acknowledges the complexities of running a school system as large as that of St. Tammany," the judge said in his ruling. "However, that is not an excuse for the STPSB to shield itself from its responsibility for the safety of students attending St. Tammany schools. To the contrary, such a complex system demands appropriate policies and procedures that must be effective and followed unerringly. To this end, and in this matter, the STPSB failed."

The New Orleans Advocate does not name victims of sex crimes, but Bleker, who is now 22, consented to the use of his name when his lawsuit was heard in June.

Slidell school ignored 'red flags' in hiring janitor who later raped student, expert says Dino Schwertz, the janitor convicted of raping a boy in the bathroom of his Slidell elementary school, should never have been hired, according…

Mother, victim of St. Tammany school rape testify about its terrible toll Stolen innocence, a shattered family and a young boy's sleep haunted by fear — that was the toll taken by child rapist Dino Schwertz, accordin…