Northshore Beach near Slidell will be temporarily closed due to safety concerns during the next few days as the beach is refilled.
St. Tammany Parish spokesman Ronnie Simpson said the Public Works Department will supply the sand needed to spread across the beach.
Simpson said the erosion that caused the damage is cyclical, and the beach must be rebuilt every few years to keep beach goers safe.
As the tide rises and falls, it pulls sand away from the beach, exposing the underlying beach structure recycled concrete called rip rap. The exposed concrete can be unsafe due to its unrefined, rough nature.
The timeline depends on tidal and weather conditions, and parish officials are asking the public to avoid the beach for the next few days until the work is complete.