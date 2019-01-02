During an upcoming exhibition of her artwork in Covington, artist Marsha Ercegovic invites the community to “Just Have Fun” — a theme that represents her own colorful life.
Ercegovic, a 20-year resident of New Orleans and a southern California native, is mainly self-taught. She paints modern, expressionistic scenes that tell a story. Her subjects are the sights and residents of her adopted hometown, as well as sailboats, which are a familiar sight in California and on Lake Pontchartrain.
“I’m drawn to water. I’ve always lived near water,” she said.
The exhibit will feature 30 large oil paintings on canvas showcasing a variety of fun subjects including people dancing in strange shoes, children on a carousel and a baby parachuting into a king cake, but also “a few scenes of misery,” Ercegovic said.
“I am a narrative painter who loves opposites," she said.
An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held Jan. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Atrium Gallery at 100 Christwood Blvd. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Ercegovic and take a peek into her life through her work. The exhibit will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 22.
Ercegovic started her career as an attorney but realized it was not right for her.
“I felt like I was living in a file, living in paperwork,” she said. “I was always doing artwork. Even in law school, my solace was doing artwork.”
She learned from her experiences living and painting with 100 fellow artists in the Project Artaud community in San Francisco, but a move to art-loving New Orleans in 1989 was right for Ercegovic.
“I love New Orleans and found it fascinating,” she said. Artwork at the Christwood exhibit will showcase that affection for the rich culture and a joyful lifestyle.
Following a job at a French gallery, Ercegovic went to work for the late New Orleans artist George Rodrigue, of Blue Dog fame, at his studio from 1995 to 2004. From Rodrigue, Ercgovic said she learned to “paint what you know.” Rodrigue's most famous paintings are based on the French-Cajun loup-garou legend and his dog Tiffany.
“He really turned what he knew and loved into a fabulous, successful series,” she said.
While working there, Ercegovic sold her artwork at a coffee shop next door. Her work has been featured at numerous galleries as well as the New Orleans Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the New Orleans Museum of Music and Cultural Arts. She is currently showing at Adorn Gallery and Great Artists Collective in New Orleans.
Ercegovic said people “get pulled into my story” when viewing her paintings, and she is inspired by how other artists tell theirs.
“I’m just amazed at the depth that people can go to on a surface,” she said. “It’s a peek into another person’s inner world.”
For more information about the upcoming exhibit, call Ann Loomis, director of community life at Christwood, at (985) 292-1207.