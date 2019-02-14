Slidell-area civic leader David Mannella is already facing criminal charges stemming from an accusation of sexual battery by a neighbor and family friend, but now he’s been hit with a civil lawsuit by the accuser and her family.
The suit, filed in 22nd Judicial District Court last this week, claims the woman, her husband, her young daughter and her parents have suffered harm from Mannella’s alleged assault last summer and that the woman herself lives in fear because of Mannella’s proximity to her. Mannella and his accuser live in the same Slidell-area neighborhood, French Branch.
Mannella did not immediately return a call for comment.
Mannella was well-known in political and civic circles when he was arrested in August. He was serving on the board that governs Slidell Memorial Hospital as well as the parish Planning and Zoning Commission, which he chaired. He’d also been on a task force working to streamline parish government.
His wife had been hosting a function for a civic organization, Junior Auxiliary, on the night that the woman says he offered to walk her to her vehicle and then used the opportunity to push her against the SUV, grope her and try to force her legs apart.
Mannella resigned from his public positions shortly after his arrest. Last week, the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged him with a felony count of sexual battery. The case has been assigned to Judge Alan Zaunbrecher.
The New Orleans Advocate does not name victims of sex crimes.
The suit says that the woman was 22 when she attended the Junior Auxiliary wine-and-cheese get-together at the Mannellas’ home. She describes her assailant as a friend of her parents known to her since infancy.
“She trusted David G. Mannella, and believed and had confidence at all material times that Mannella would cause her no harm and was without any criminal intent towards her,” the lawsuit said, adding that there was never any sexual or romantic relationship between them.
She had stayed after the gathering to help Mannella’s wife clean up, and he offered to escort her to her vehicle, the suit said.
But when they walked to her SUV, he “used physical force to pin (the woman) against the frame of her SUV while battering her and ultimately he offensively touched her multiple times in the vaginal and other private areas of her body,” the suit said.
She said "no," loudly and repeatedly while trying to escape his grip, the suit said. “He told her that no one need know and she should allow him just this once.”
The attack lasted about 10 minutes before she was able to get away, according to the lawsuit.
She now suffers emotional and mental trauma, shock and embarrassment, the suit says, and her health has been adversely affected as well as her relationships with her husband, child and family members because of difficulties with trust and intimacy.
She is also fearful because Mannella “has chosen to continue living in the Mannella residence and therefore in close proximity” to her home, the suit says.
Her distress is especially severe when she sees Mannella outside his home, is aware that he is there “or believes her is present and may be watching her,” the suit says.