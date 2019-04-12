A 20-year-old Mandeville man was arrested Friday for a spate of damage to windows of businesses along U.S. 190 in Covington and Louisiana 59 in Mandeville.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received reports from multiple businesses and a homeowner who said that an unknown person had broken windows with some type of projectile that causes extensive damage.
The Sheriff's Office obtained surveillance video of a vehicle near several of the businesses, which led them to Jacob Pratt. After securing warrants for his arrest, deputies took Pratt into custody. He was booked on two counts of felony criminal damage and four counts of misdemeanor criminal damage.