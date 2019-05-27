COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
OZONE SPRING SOUND OFF: Thursday, 7:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Ozone Music Education Foundation presents a fundraiser with country, rock, folk and blues performances by national and local acts. Admission is a $15 donation. kara@ozonemusic.org or www.eventbrite.com/e/ozone-spring-sound-off-tickets-61127140924?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Columbia Street, Covington. Local shops and restaurants stay open, with live and DJ music and a car show. Free. (985) 892-1811 or gocovington.org.
NORTHSHORE HEART WALK: Saturday, 8 a.m. Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089, Mandeville. The American Heart Association sponsors. Free. (985) 302-9071 or nothshoreheartwalk.org.
SLIDELL MOVIE NIGHT: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. Movie is "Coco." Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. A juried market of visual arts and crafts. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammany.art
CHALK ARTS FESTIVAL: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Individual artists and groups are encouraged to purchase up to four 4X4 squares for the chalk art contest. Participants can win $500 for best in show. Also entertainment and other events. Free. (985) 888-1555 or cmstkids.org.
BAYOU LIBERTY PIROGUE RACES: Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Boat launch near St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 58203 La. 433, Slidell. Blessing of the pirogues at 1 p.m.; the 67th annual championship includes pirogue and canoe races go on till 7 p.m. Live music, games, arts and crafts booths and food. (985) 643-2581
LOOKING AHEAD
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL: June 7, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Live music, vendors, arts and crafts, kids activities, food and more. Free. (985) 285-5617.
BLUESBERRY FESTIVAL: June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. St. Tammany’s newest celebration of the arts debuts promising “a full-day, immersive arts experience.” Entertainers include "American Idol" finalist Casey James, "Voice" veteran Johnny Hayes, “King of the Blues” Beau Long and Charmaine Neville. $25, 10-under free. facebook.com/bluesberryfest.
SUMMER BLOCK PARTY: June 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Music by Seabrooker. $10 adults, $8 18-under. (985) 892-6023.
EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY: June 8, 2 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront gazebo. The community is invited to "Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day." The Baby and the Brasshearts brass band will kick off the event with a second line parade. Games for children and information on gun safety as well as free gun locks for adults. People will be encouraged to draw chalk flowers to memorialize the 387 who died in mass shootings in the United States in 2018. Visit wearorange.org or call (985) 630 6951.
TOUR DE LOUISIANE: June 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Covington. The 48th annual race presented by the New Orleans Bicycle Club returns to downtown Covington with cyclists from throughout the U.S. coming to compete for title and prize money. Entry fees vary. neworleansbicycleclub.org.
YOGA ON TAP: June 9, 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Bayou Yoga teams with Abita Beer to present power yoga lessons with proceeds going to the Northshore Humane Society. $15. (985) 237-1842 orbayouyoga.com.
LOUISIANA BICYCLE FESTIVAL: June 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead. 22275 La. 36. It’s the 20 annual day-before-Father’s Day celebration of pedal power featuring a vintage and art bikes, a swap meet and short parade through town. Free; no registration required. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
DJ & KARAOKE WITH BOBBY BLAZE: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ROCKIN’ DOPSIE AND THE ZYDECO TWISTERS: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
PAUL SANCHEZ & THE ROLLING ROAD SHOW: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz'n the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
CHARMAINE NEVILLE BAND: June 15, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Final concert of the Jazz’n the Vines spring series. $10 adults, 17-under, free. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
"LOVE IS A MANY SPLINTERED THING": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Ronald Brister and guests Suzette Ferrari, Jennifer Gesvantner and Lauren Turner present a cabaret show featuring songs about romance. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"THE GREATEST SHOW": Friday, 7:30 p.m. MUSE Dance and Stage Screen in collaboration with Big Sky Ranch and Retreat Animal Shelter. Outdoor circus-inspired production featuring dance, song, aerial acts, clowns, magic, refreshments and more. 1503 N. U.S. 190, Unit 5, Covington. Admission $20, with kids 4 and under free.
LOOKING AHEAD
"A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, from June 15-30. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It’s a comedy tonight as the theater closes its fifth season with the classic Broadway musical containing situations from Roman playwright Plautus plus classic vaudeville. Directed by Andrea Elu. $29 adults, $27 seniors/military; $21 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"1776: THE MUSICAL": June 21-July 7, Playmakers Theater, Covington. A new twist to this Broadway hit musical about the signing of our nation's Declaration of Independence. The cast, founding fathers and all, will be played by men and women. Playmakersinc.com or (985) 893-1671.
CALL FOR DIRECTORS
PLAYMAKERS COMMUNITY THEATER: The Covington theater is seeking directors, choreographers and musical directors for the 2019-20 season. Email Anysia.Genre@gmail.com with a résumé and brief biography.
ART
LOOKING AHEAD
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from June 7-28, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 orslidellphotoclub.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
OTAC JURIED EXHIBITION: July 12 to Aug. 16. Slidell Cultural Arts Gallery, 2055 Second St. Entry deadline is June 8 for the annual Olde Towne Arts Commission summer show presented in partnership with the City of Slidell’s Commission on the Arts. (404) 784-6880.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: 7:30 p.m. Monday. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Nick Hartley is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
FILM
THIS WEEK
STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE: 4 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Student filmmakers showcase their latest work with cash prizes and Audience Award in this event sponsored by the Pontchartrain Film Festival. A Q&A will follow the showing of the films. $5. (985) 259-5772 orpontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
NATURE EXPLORERS: Friday, 9:30 a.m. Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Educational program for those 6-years-old and younger. Free. (985) 882-2025.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY AND JUNIOR RANGERS DAY: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Sponsored by the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Inc. Free. (985) 882-2025.
LOOKING AHEAD
BOGUE CHITTO YOUTH FISHING RODEO: June 9, Pearl River Turnaround, Exit 11, Interstate 59. Children ages 4-12 can enjoy a morning of fishing with a chance to win prizes, with proceeds going to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel, bait and lunch. $20. Registration is now open. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana.
OUTDOORS
THIS WEEK
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: Saturday, 10 a.m. U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Snakes of Louisiana. (985) 626-7238 ornorthlakenature.org.