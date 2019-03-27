APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit www.leadershipnorthshore.com.
PARADE WINNERS: Covington Lions Club Parade will hold its 2019 awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Covington Lions Club Den, 2027 Ronald Reagan Highway. Interested participants for the 2020 parade are welcome to attend for more information. The award winners are:
- Large Float Winners: First place — Pirate Muse, Fiona McDonald; second place — Mandeville Ladies Club, Barbara Smith; third place — Super Heroes, Heath Metevier
- Small Float Winners: First place — Hunting and Fishing, Amy Thompson; second place — Antique Fire Truck, Marty Sharp; third place — Ponchatoula Lions Club
- Antique Cars: First place — 1929 Ford, John Coats; second place — Antique Fire Truck, Mike Accardo; third place — 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner, David Hegeman
BEE INFORMATION: St. Tammany Master Gardener Jim Bates will present information about bees, their life cycle, disease and pests at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. The event is free, registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 863-5518. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for more information on library sponsored adult programs.
CHIEF SPEAKS: Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will be the speaker at the Slidell Republican Women's Club luncheon at noon Thursday, March 28, at the Lagniappe Room, Gause Blvd., Slidell. Cost is $23. RSVP to Betty Hooper by Tuesday, March 26, at (985) 643-4068 or bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
SCHOOL HISTORY: A historic recollection of St. Tammany Parish's education system and schools from 1820 to 1901 will be held at 1 p.m. March 28 at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Robin Perkins, director of records management for Clerk of Court Melissa R. Henry, and Stephanie Ballard, deputy clerk, will make the presentation. Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 845-4819.
FREE FRIDAY CONCERT: The Boogie Men will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Mandeville Live!, Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Food and beverages available for purchase, no coolers. For information, visit www.cityofmandeville.com.
PANCAKES: Slidell Noon Lions Club "Last Saturday of the Month" Pancake Breakfast will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Lions' Den, Cleveland and Carey Streets in Olde Towne, Slidell. A bingo session will follow. Ten games and a blackout will be played. Pancakes, sausage and coffee or milk or water for $6. Proceeds support Lions vision programs.
FUN FEST: Camellia City Kids Fun Fest will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. There will be inflatables and games, pony rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, music and entertainment, plus other surprises. There will also be a Lucky Ducky Duck Race and a Singing Showdown. Food and drinks will be available for a nominal charge. Admission is $5. For information, visit www.camelliacitykidsfunfest.com.
FAMILY FEST: "Adventures in Health" is the theme of the Our Lady of the Angels Hospital's free family fun fest at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Goodyear Park, Avenue B, Bogalusa. The event includes entertainment, a farmers' market, inflatables, health screenings and interactive exhibits. For more information, visit www.olafamilyfest.com.
COOKBOOK AUCTION: The deadline for bids is 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, for the Slidell Branch Library's silent auction of previously owned cookbooks. The bid book with descriptions is at the circulation desk and the items are on display. Winners will be notified via phone or email and must retrieve items within seven days. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
CONCERT SCHEDULE: Touring classical guitarist Jeff Bianchi will give a series of concerts at the following St. Tammany Parish Library branches:
- Tuesday, April 2, 6 p.m. at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Wednesday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. at the Causeway Branch, Mandeville, (985) 626-9779.
- Wednesday, April 3, 3 p.m. at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, (985) 781-0099.
- Thursday, April 4, 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging St. Tammany, 19404 N. 10th St., Covington, (985) 892-0377.
- Thursday, April 4 from 3 p.m. at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
The events are free and open to the public, and registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
CRAFT CLASS: Get a monthly dose of hands-on learning and creativity at these upcoming classes at the St. Tammany Parish libraries:
- Tuesday, April 2, 10 a.m., make Unbe-leaf-able felt succulents at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
- Thursday, April 11, 11 a.m., make spring greeting cards at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave., (985) 796-9728.
- Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 a.m., make spring greeting cards at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, (985) 781-0099.
- Thursday, April 18 11:30 a.m., Advanced paper quilling: Tulip Flower Pots will be at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, (985) 882-7858.
- Tuesday, April 30 10 a.m., paint an 11x14 canvas at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
The events are free and open to the public, and registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration opens April 2 for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. For more than 25 years, CEEP has been providing an academic boost and enriching experiences to children of all faiths and backgrounds. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- Tuesdays, April 2 to May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
NEWCOMERS AT NOON: Friday, April 5, is the deadline to sign up for the Northlake Newcomers Club April luncheon at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Cost of the pork or catfish luncheon is $26.50-$29.50. Checks should be payable and mailed to Northlake Newcomers Club, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville, 70448.
LIBRARY SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used-book sale Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, at the library meeting room, 555 Robert Blvd. On Friday, the members-only preview sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Prices range from 50 cents for mass market paperbacks and children’s books to $1 for trade paperback and hardcover books. All magazines are 10 cents. For more information about FSL activities and membership, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SHREDDING DAY: Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day with a free shredding day at 9 a.m. to noon April 6, at the Covington City Hall employee parking lot at the corner of North Jefferson Street and West 24th Avenue. Residents can bring up to three boxes (approximately 10 inches high by 12 inches wide by 18 inches long) of documents to be securely shredded on-site. It's a partnership with the local company, ishred. The shredded paper will be recycled. For information, visit www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
DEW DROP MUSIC: Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters will be the headliners at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Tickets are $10. For information, visit www.dewdropjazzhall.com.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. April 6 at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville. The event is open to all ages and the public. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintspringt.
VETS CRAWFISH BOIL: The Redfish chapter of the Submarine Veterans Association will host its annual crawfish boil at noon Saturday, April 6, at the American Legion Post 185, 1625 St. Anne’s Place, Slidell. Cost is $10 cash. The event is open to all “Qualified Submariners” both veterans or active duty. RSVP to Richard “Dick” Pasmal at (727) 492-3804 or dpasnak42@gmail.com.
ART CREATED ON STAGE: Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present "Artrageous," an interactive art and music experience, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Tickets are $15-$45 and available at the box office or (985) 543-4371. Also online at www.columbiatheatre.org.
CHARITY GAMES: The Northshore Game Night for Charity will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Trinity Banquets and Receptions, 100 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Teams from Leadership Northshore classes represent charities in a variety of events, with dinner included. Tickets are $20, with beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/site/northshoregamenightforcharity.
LITERARY MEETING: The Northshore Literary Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Christ Episcopal Community Center, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Author and journalist Johnnie Bernard will speak. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers. For information, call (985) 788-2293.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or postgraduate school. Deadline is April 12. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.
EGG FUN: Easter at the Market will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Included in the activities are a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny, face painting, crafts, games, a pop-up library, music and more. For information, visit www.cityofmandeville.com.
WORK/PLAY DAYS: Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays April 13 and May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. The “work” is trails and garden maintenance or a wildlife habitat restoration project. The “play” starts after a light lunch with optional canoe outing on Bayou Lacombe when the event is at the Lacombe headquarters. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
MONK RUN: Registration is open for the 2019 Monk Run Saturday, April 27, at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 1-mile/5K trail run and walk on grounds of the abbey not open for public recreational use. Proceeds from Monk Run will help support the maintenance and preservation of the Abbey forest. The 1-mile race begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. A post-race picnic is set all participants. Register online through Friday, April 19, at getmeregistered.com/monkrun2019. Pre-registration is $30, $15 for ages 16 and under, or $25 for seniors 65 and over.
ART WALK: "Arts & Eats" will be the event at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at TerraBella Village, 111 Terra Bella Boulevard, Covington. Music, wine tasting and art by local artists will be on tap. For information, visit www.terrabellavillage.com.
ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood will hold Zumbathon at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora (No One Rides Alone) is a Veterans Service Organization and a Homeless Veterans Transition Resource Center. For information, visit www.rideofthebrotherhood.org.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at AAUW’s website www.covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.