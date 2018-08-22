BIBLE COUNSELOR CERTIFICATION COURSE: Covenant Baptist Church, 890 Robert Blvd., Slidell, will hold an 18-month training class for certification from the International Association of Biblical Counselors . Classes meet weekly at 6 p.m. Sundays. There is no charge, but students must purchase materials and become active members of the association. For information, call (985) 643-9438.
POWER OF THE WORD REVIVAL: Mt. Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 22-24. The Rev. Mallery Callahan II will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Earl B. Robinson Jr. is pastor of Mt. Olive. For information, call (985) 265-4614.
CAMP NORA PROGRAM: The homeless veterans program at Camp NORA (No One Rides Alone) will be the subject of "Coffee and Conversation" at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Ed Lewis and Jeff Marshall, organizers of the camp, will discuss the new residential program in Folsom sponsored by Ride of the Brotherhood. For more information, call (985) 641-5829 or visit aldersgate-slidell.org.
"EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD": Mothers and mothers-to-be will focus on the book "Embracing Motherhood" by Donna-Marie Cooper O'Boyle during a study group beginning Sept. 7 in the St. Peter Catholic Church Upper Room, 318 Jefferson Ave. The group will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 7-28, Oct. 26-Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Child care is available. The fee for the study, including the book, is $30. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at beth@montelepre.com or (504) 220-4626 or visit stpeterparish.com/fiat-friday.
"ENCOUNTERING JESUS" BIBLE STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church will begin “Encountering Jesus through the Rosary,” a Jimmy Seghers study, on Mondays beginning Sept. 10 for five weeks. The history of the rosary along with the mysteries will be presented. Cost of the study is $10. Registration will be at the first meeting. For information, call (985) 892-2422.