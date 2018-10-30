The city of Covington will begin smoke-testing its sewer system Wednesday, a process that helps find breaks and infiltration, according to the city engineer.
The testing will be conducted by Compliance EnviroSystems, LLC, over the next few weeks.
The smoke is non-toxic and does not harm humans, pets or food, but it people might see it coming form roof vents, building foundations, catch basins, clean-outs, down spouts, sewer laterals and manhole covers.
Smoke will not enter any buildings that have proper plumbing and venting and if its water traps contain water, the news release said. But it might infiltrate homes and businesses if the vents, traps or pipes are defective, damaged or improperly installed.
Anyone who does see smoke in their home or business should call 911, the news releast said.
The Covington Fire Department has been informed about the testing and will inspect buildings that report smoke to rule out fire.