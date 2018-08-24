The St. Tammany Farmer and the St. Tammany Advocate are pleased to introduce their first class of high school student correspondents.
A student from each of the 13 parish high schools will write a monthly column that is designed to inform the community about school clubs and teams, standout students and teachers, upcoming events and more.
The columns will be printed on a rotating basis, with correspondents from Covington, Mandeville, Northlake Christian and Pearl River reporting in the Aug. 29 edition. Those columns can be found on Page xx of today’s paper.
Be sure to read the St. Tammany Farmer and St. Tammany Advocate each week and look for the page featuring stories and photographs from high school correspondents.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Jenna Arabie, Slidell High School; Abby Gourgues, Lakeshore; Jessee Gille, Pearl River; Brooke Calliet, Fontainebleau; and Alyson Tarisa, Northshore; and back row, Jalen Moore, Salmen High School; Halle Koepp, Covington; Isabelle Zelaya, Mandeville; Katie Collura, St. Scholastica Academy, Kara Lewis, Northlake Christian School; Sean Hightower, St. Paul's; and Vivienne Spiess, Northshore. Not pictured are Abigail Hartline of Pope John Paul II High School and Aubrey Betha of Archbishop Hannan.