The St. Tammany Chapter of the Alliance for Good Government announced Monday dates it will hold candidate forums for the Nov. 6 elections.
All forums will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
On August 7, candidates for State Representative, District 90, and St. Tammany Parish School Board districts 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be held at Slidell City Council Chambers, 2055 Second St.
On August 8, forums for candidates running for St. Tammany Parish School Board districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 will be held at Covington City Council Chambers, 222 Kirkland St.
And on August 9, candidates for mayor of Abita Springs and the town's board of alderman will take place at Abita Springs Town Hall, 2216 Level St.