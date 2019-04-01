A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Sandra Gaines of two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery after hearing testimony from the now 18-year-old victim, according to a spokeswoman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

The victim testified that Gaines and her boyfriend began touching her sexually when she was 5, abuse that continued through 2012 and included repeated rapes.

The defendant's boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was convicted of the same charges in 2015 and is currently serving life in prison. Gaines, 39, also faces life in prison and will be sentenced by Judge William Burris on April 10.

The defense argued that Gaines was not involved in the sexual abuse, DA spokeswoman Lisa Page said, and at the conclusion of two days of testimony found her guilty on all five counts.

The case was prosecuted by Jay Adair, assisted by Michael Cochran.