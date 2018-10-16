Folsom Elementary School Principal Lesa Bodnar got a surprise birthday present on Oct. 15 when Mayor Lance Willie appeared at a morning assembly to proclaim "Lesa Bodnar Day" in the village in recognition of Bodnar’s accomplishments.
Assistant principal Julia Sciortino recited Bodnar’s record to an attentive audience of more than 400 students, teachers, staff, family members and well-wishers.
Bodnar, 60, was appointed assistant principal in 2008 and was promoted to principal the following year. During her tenure, Folsom Elementary's performance rating has steadily improved from two stars under the Department of Education’s old rating system to an “A” under the new system; a designation it has maintained since 2014.
“That shows your leadership, your dedication, how much you have grown this school and how well-deserved this honor is,” Sciortino told Bodnar, as the crowd applauded loudly.
“Boys and girls, you’re the best," Bodnar said to her pupils while flashing a big smile. "I couldn’t ask for anything more on my birthday.”
The students serenaded Bodnar with an enthusiastic rendition of “Happy Birthday” before the assembly ended.