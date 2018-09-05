COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORTHSHORE FOOD TRUCK ROUNDUP: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Abita Brewing Company, 166 Barbee Rd., Covington. The monthly food truck roundup, live music by Casey Saba and plenty of beer. abita.com.
THE PAINTED PELICAN MONTHLY MARKET: Friday-Sunday. The Painted Pelican, 1957 Collins Blvd., Covington. Market specializing in creative craftsmanship in furniture. (985) 900-2007 or thepaintedpelican.wixsite.com.
PATRIOT DAY CEREMONY AND CONCERT: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Honoring all first-responders and military with a concert by the Northshore Community Orchestra. Free. (985) 646-4307 or myslidell.com.
THEATER
MURDER AMONG FRIENDS: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15 and 21-22. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Bob Barry’s 1975 twisted tale of a socialite wife, her husband and the theatrical agent who double deals with both. $32.50-$25. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
ANNIE: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The plucky redhead assures us all will be well “Tomorrow.” $25-$17.50. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
WIFE AFTER DEATH: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 9. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Rd., Covington. Friends and family gather to pay their last respects to London TV star Dave Thursby. $20-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MUSIC
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel and Roll, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
GLYN BAILEY: Noon Friday. English Tea Room & Eatery. 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
STEVE MIGNANO BAND: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar and Roll. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 Highway 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
AUDITIONS
TRIAL OF THE BIG, BAD WOLF: 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Lane. Show dates are Nov. 2-11. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
WILD WEST SHOW: Angel’s Grove is seeking cast members, volunteers and experienced riders for its Sept. 29 show. (985) 789-3148 or angelsgrove.org.
ART
SLIDELL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Slidell Cultural Center. Honoring John Paul Duet. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CHASING THE THING: Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday. Regular hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The River Fugue series by Bernard Mattox. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociaton.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Covington. Free monthly show of art on display along with great dining options. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL MIXED MEDIA JURIED EXHIBITION: Sept. 21-Oct. 27, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Deadline is Sept. 7. myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Slidell Art League show at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Oct. 19-Nov. 14. Entry deadline is Oct. 17. (985) 640-7884.
BOOKS
AM I ENOUGH?: 3 p.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 US 190, Mandeville. Local author Grace Valentine signs her book. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KIDS STUFF
GIRL SCOUTS DAY: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 16. Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Girl Scouts and their guests can visit the museum a reduced fee.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, US 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy and sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MEET THE AUTHOR: Noon, Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Deborah Burst will discuss her work, “The Magical World of Trees.” Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Sally Dunn discusses her active form of meditation. Free for members. $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
VEGGIE AND HERB GARDENS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
GIFT CARD FOLDER: 10 a.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING WITH MICHELLE: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROCHETING: 10 a.m. Monday Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WINE BOTTLE DÉCOR: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
IRIS FOLDING: 1O a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
FENCE BOARD PAINTING: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET — Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.