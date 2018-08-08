The St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission has rezoned property in the Slidell area that will allow for a new waste transfer station to be built in Slidell.
The commission approved a change from I-4 Heavy Industrial to SWM-1 Solid Waste Management zoning for a total of 7.48 acres on the south side of T. J. Smith Road, west of U.S. 11. The action came at the commission's Aug. 7 meeting.
The rezoned property is owned by St. Joe Brick Works, Inc. and Bush Farms, Inc.
The facility will serve as a collection point for local trash haulers. The name of the company that will operate it was not disclosed because of a confidentiality agreement.
No one appeared in opposition to the rezoning request, and it was granted on a unanimous 8-0 vote, with Commissioners Margaret Cazaubon, Dave Mannella and Bernie Willie absent.
In another case, Faith Bible Church of Slidell was finally granted the PF-1 Public Facilities zoning it requested for 3.44 acres it owns on the west side of Allen Road, also in Slidell.
Faith Bible and its attorney, Jeff Schoen, had been in protracted and often contentious negotiations for several months with neighboring residents who expressed concern over what the church wanted to do with the property.
Schoen reported that the parties had reached an amicable agreement to place a deed restriction on the property to ensure that it would only operate as a church and would not operate a drug treatment facility as neighbors had feared. Restrictions on building heights and the construction of an 8-foot fence around the property were also part of the agreement.
No one opposed the request, and it was granted unanimously.
Decisions on several other agenda items were postponed.
Rick Richardson, representing David and Mary Acquistapace, asked commissioners to apply HC-3 Highway Commercial zoning to part of a 31.34-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Interstate 12 and La. 434 north of Lacombe, now zoned A-3 for single-family residential use.
Several residents of adjacent Pine Acres Road objected, but Richardson claimed that all of the land had been commercially zoned when the Acquistapaces purchased it, and, unbeknownst to them, a portion had been improperly rezoned A-3 during the 2010 comprehensive rezoning of the parish. Commissioners postponed the request so that Richardson’s claim could be verified and a meeting could be held with area residents.
The panel also postponed the approval of two proposed amendments to the parish zoning ordinances.
One amendment would change the number of parking spaces required for medical office buildings from a complicated formula based on square footage and the number of employees on duty to a flat five spaces per 1,000 square feet of building space.
Assistant planning director Helen Lambert said that the new formula was consistent with what was commonly used on a national level, but several commissioners objected that it would reduce the amount of parking at doctor’s offices, which, they said, was often insufficient even under the existing rules.
Another amendment would allow breweries or distilleries with tours in I-2, I-3, and I-4 Industrial districts. The amendment would limit the size of tours and spell out where and when they could be conducted, but Mandeville resident Carlo Hernandez and several commissioners questioned how the wording could be interpreted.
After discussion, commissioners postponed action on both amendments so that further information could be gathered.