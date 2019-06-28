Community members voiced concerns at a June 27 Mandeville City Council meeting about the potential rezoning of a residential property on Carroll Street to make room for an at-home counseling office.
The property in question, 229 Carroll St., includes a lot that is zoned as R-1 or "single-family residential" in the front and B-3 or "old Mandeville business district" in the back.
One of the owners of the property, Crystal Younger, is a partially retired rehabilitation counselor who said she wants to build a home on the property with an office to meet clients during the day and asked that the council rezone the entire property for business usage.
Neighbors of Younger told the council they are worried about commercializing their neighborhood.
Darlene Michelet, 73, lives next door to Younger. Michelet bought her home in 2009 so that she could be close to her daughter and grandchildren.
She watches her grandchildren on a regular basis and said she is worried about her safety if a business is built next door.
"I come home sometimes one, two o’clock in the morning from babysitting. I feel safe when I come home," Michelet said. "I just prefer to have a residence next to me and not commercial."
Michelet added that Lafitte Street near the back of Younger's property is already zoned as a business district and said that rezoning the property isn't the only way for Younger to have a business office.
"I am for progress. My daughter is a small-business owner here in Mandeville. Progress is great but not next door to me in a residential area," Michelet said.
Julie Bolyard, another resident of Carroll Street, said that Younger owns another property down Carroll Street and Bolyard is concerned that Younger is looking to flip the property.
"We are the last residentials on the street," Bolyard said. "She is retiring; she is only working part time. So you flip the property and it’s now B-3, What business is going to go there next? We are going to have to live with it."
The council referred the ordinance to the Planning and Zoning Committee for recommendation and encouraged community members to voice their opinions to the committee as well.
During the meeting, the council also created plans for the organization of the council for the upcoming year.
Councilman-at-Large Clay Madden and Councilman John Keller were appointed to serve on the Financial Oversight Committee from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Councilwoman-at-Large Laure Sica will take over as coundil chairwoman for the next term.
The council is also awaiting discussions of the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Last year, the budget was $47 million for the city. The council scheduled special budget meetings for July 11 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with a city council meeting to follow; July 16 at 6:30 p.m.; and July 24 at 5 p.m.