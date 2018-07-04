St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith announced July 3 that the Sheriff's Office will have a balanced budget despite loss of revenue associated with the defeat of a sales tax renewal to operate the parish jail.
A release issued by the sheriff said cost-saving measures were enacted last July in anticipation of the voters’ decision to pay less in taxes for some government services. Smith said the STPSO now has 640 full-time employees compared to 750 when he took office two years ago.
At the same time, Smith said all employees will receive a 3.75 percent increase in pay for Fiscal year 2019, which began on July 1, for merit and cost of living increases. STPSO employees didn't receive a raise in Fiscal Year 2018 because of budget cuts.
“The safety of our citizens remains my number one priority," Smith said. "I’m extremely proud of the men and women who make up this agency, and I’m pleased to announce that we’ve worked hard to recover and work through budget shortfalls that in the past would not afford me the ability to provide well-deserved raises for my dedicated staff.”
Number of parish construction permits increases
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister announced July 3 that single-family new construction and commercial permits are up in the first two quarters of 2018 over the same time period in 2017.
Single-family new construction totals rose by 8.8 percent from 635 in the first six months of 2017 to 691 in the same time period in 2018. Commercial construction permits showed a 16.58 percent increase, from 187 in the first six months of 2017 to 218 in the first two quarters of 2018.
“Permit numbers correlate directly to the economic health of our community,” Brister said. “We have an educated and ready workforce, and an unmatched quality of life. These elements attract businesses who are willing to make investments here."
Brister said the parish will continue to prioritize road projects and the Development Code rewrite to better prepare infrastructure for the growth.
To see permit totals visit, www.stpgov.org/departments/permits.
DOTD projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced several upcoming road projects in St. Tammany Parish.
The list includes work on La. 25/La. 40 between Folsom corps limits and Hay Hallow Road. Grading, milling, patching, overlay, drainage, and traffic signalization to create center turn lane on that stretch of road was bid at $2,099,233.12.
Similar work is being done on La. 22 between E. Sam Arnold Loop and Mitcham Road in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes at a cost of $521,231.42