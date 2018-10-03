Recent births at Slidell Memorial Hospital include:
Jenna Marie Jefferson, born July 3, daughter of Nikki Jefferson and Justin Jefferson, of Slidell.
Kohen Michel Orlando, born July 25, son of Nicole Brown and Travis Orlando, of Slidell.
Dax John Westmoreland Kadinger, born July 26, son of Arianna Kadinger and Logan Kadinger, of Slidell.
Beaux Thomas Lingo, born July 26, son of Jennifer Lingo and George Lingo Jr., of Slidell.
Royal Kristy-Hope Williams, born July 26, daughter of Laney Vizzini and Dustin Williams, of Slidell.
Kalayah Sandifer, born July 27, daughter of Joacheal Nichols and Kevin Sandifer, of Slidell.
Davis James Hutchinson, born July 28, son of Brittany Hutchinson and Derek Hutchinson, of Slidell.
Princess-Rosie Pink Porter, born July 31, daughter of Natalie Jones and Edward Porter Jr., of Slidell.
Stella Noelle Mastascuso, born Aug. 1, daughter of Colleen Mastascuso and Michael Mastascuso, of Slidell.
Isabelle Rose Fusilier, born Aug. 2, daughter of Shauna Rose Frickey and Bradley Steven Fusilier, of Slidell.
Ma’Kari Malik Robertson, born Aug. 1, son of Karina Ducre and De’Andre Robertson, of Slidell.
Jace Roger Guerra, born Aug. 2, son of Rebecca Kreger and Jared Guerra, of Slidell.
Austin Riley Wagner, born Aug. 2, son of Nicole Wagner and Trevor Lang, of Poplarville, Mississippi.
Caiden Robertson and Cailee Robertson, born Aug. 3, son and daughter of Natashia Cousin-Robertson and Cornelius Robertson, of Slidell.
Adrian Izaac Nickolich, born Aug. 6, son of Elizabeth Barnett and Michael Nickolich, of Slidell.
Charles Ganucheau, born Aug. 13, son of Amanda Ganucheau and Ross Ganucheau, of Slidell.
Olivia Kate Wu, born Aug. 16, daughter of Lan Dang and Nathan Wu, of Slidell.
Blake Isaac deBram, born Aug. 22, son of Brooke deBram and Michael deBram, of Slidell.
Ellie Adeline Dinger, born Aug. 27, daughter of Kari Anne Shelnick and Perry Wayne Dinger, of Slidell.
Gabriel August Nunez, born Aug. 24, son of Alexis Rae Parks and Austin August Nunez, of Slidell.
Paisley Marie Yawn, born Aug. 24, daughter of Brandi Wolz Yawn and Christopher Yawn, of Slidell.
Imogen Ray Richmond, born Aug. 30, daughter of Melanie Richmond and James Richmond, of Slidell.
Christopher Alan Thompson, born Aug. 30, son of Sara Thompson and John Thompson, of Slidell.
Dreden Jace Thompson, born Aug. 30, son of Danielle Thompson and Demetris Raybon, of Slidell.
Angelica June Dominick, born Aug. 31, daughter of Misty Lavel Hill and Charles Leo Dominick, of Slidell.
Kamri Nicole Moore, born Sept. 4, daughter of Kayla Wilson and Joshua Moore, of Slidell.
Brandon Michael Petersen Jr., born Sept. 4, son of Katelund Allen and Brandon Michael Petersen, of Slidell.
Bailey Elizabeth Deese, born Sept. 5, daughter of Ceara Hendrickson and Robert Deese Jr., of Slidell.
Lylah Noel Lyncker, born Sept. 6, daughter of Stephanie Lyncker and Jacob Lyncker, of New Orleans.
Andrew Alexzander Alfred, born Sept. 7, son of Michelle Alfred and Michael Alfred, of Slidell.
Rosemary Victoria Caracci, born Sept. 7, daughter of Jessica Goldman and Frank Caracci, of Slidell.
Beaux Michael Gaston, born Sept. 10 son of Cynthia M. Mayeux and Michael W. Gaston, of Pearl River.
Chance Caleb Oliver, born Sept. 10, son of Macy Beard and Raymond Oliver, of Slidell.