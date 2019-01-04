If you are 60 or older, you certainly remember when Kellogg’s cereal commercials asked viewers if they could “pinch an inch."
If you could pinch an inch, it was time to start eating a low-fat, healthy breakfast cereal.
Oh my! Just an inch??? Today, Americans have lots of inches they can pinch. Living a healthy lifestyle isn't as popular as it once was, but as we age, it truly does become more important.
“Eating healthy can make a difference not only in your health as you age but it can also help to improve how you feel and foster a sense of well-being,” says Valerie Vincent, LSU Agricultural Center family and consumer sciences regional coordinator.
Last year, COAST partnered with the LSU AgCenter to offer the Healthy Living series at the COAST Activity Centers throughout St. Tammany Parish. The sessions, which Vincent conducted, included nutrition lessons based on the USDA MyPlate program and physical activity recommended by the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.
Vincent said even small changes can make a difference. She suggests checking labels on processed foods for added salts and sugars, cutting back on high-calorie beverages and swapping traditional snacks for fruits or veggies.
She also promotes increased movement. She demonstrates age-appropriate exercise at the Healthy Living sessions.
“Check with your physician and start small by incorporating exercise in 10-minute increments three times per day,” Vincent says. “Regular physical activity can help manage stress, reduce fatigue, improve balance and preserve physical mobility and function.”
To help you get on the road to better health, COAST will continue to host the Health Living series in 2019. You can hear more from Vincent at the following sessions. All are free and do not require registration.
Lacombe Center, 27397 U.S. 190
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10:45 a.m. Feb. 6 and March 13.
Covington Center, 19404 N. 10th St.
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10:30 a.m. Jan, 5, Feb. 19, March 19.
Folsom Center, Magnolia Park, 13296 La. 40
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10 a.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27.
Pearl River Center, 39443 La. 41 Spur
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10 a.m. Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28.
Bush Center, 81605 La. 41
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 26.
Slidell Center, 610 Cousin St.
Chair Yoga & Nutrition - 10 a.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14.
Chair Yoga & Walking & Nutrition — 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28.