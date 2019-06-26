The valedictorians of the Pearl River High School Class of 2019 are Madelin Paige Anglin, Cambre Marie Calabresi, Joseph Kent Cantrell, Jamee Britton Gorner, Naieya Davida Kaiser, Paytin Elizabeth Lee, Katherine Mae Pullens, Koryn Madeline Segrave, Sarah Ashley Sinclair and William Mason Stark.
Anglin, the daughter of Randy and Suzanna Anglin, graduated with 18 dual enrollment hours. She plans to study chemical engineering at LSU.
Calabresi, the daughter of Anthony and Lorraine Calabresi, was a four-year member of the Lady Rebels softball and volleyball teams, and graduated with 23 dual enrollment hours. She plans to study nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was awarded an academic scholarship.
Cantrell, the son of Dr. Mark and Susan Cantrell, was selected as the school's Student of the Year. He graduated with 26 dual enrollment hours and plans to major in chemistry at LSU.
Gorner, the daughter of James and Katie Gorner, graduated with 18 dual enrollment hours. She plans to major in nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was awarded an academic scholarship.
Kaiser, the daughter of David Kaiser and Gwenette James, graduated with 24 dual enrollment hours. She plans to study social work at Southeastern, where she received the Priority Scholarship.
Lee, the daughter of Elizabeth Lee, was president of Rebels Against Destructive Decisions, vice president of Thespian Troupe and captain of the bowling team. She graduated with 28 dual enrollment hours and plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of New Orleans.
Pullens, the daughter of Dewayne and Trisha Pullens, graduated 20 dual enrollment hours. She was awarded the Patrick F. Taylor Memorial Scholarship and plans to pursue a degree in nursing at UNO.
Segrave, the daughter of Kraig and Jennifer Segrave, was one of the captains of the Lady Rebels volleyball team. She plans to major in nursing at Southeastern.
Sinclair, the daughter of Jeff and Maria Sinclair, was vice president of the Student Council and was recently recognized for achieving perfect attendance all 12 years of school. She graduated with 24 dual enrollment hours, and plans to study nursing at Southeastern.
Stark, the son of Donnie and Grace Stark, was vice president of the school's FFA. He graduated with 22 dual enrollment hours and plans to major in golf and sports turf management at Mississippi State University.
Along with the valedictorians, other honor graduates with cumulative GPAs of 4.0 or higher are Maggie Mae Bennett, Madyson Lea Boehm, Clotteal Maria Boudreaux, Heaven Lee Dearie, Kaylea Danae Holyfield, Luke Anthony Rullman and Travis Michael Virga.
Honor graduates with GPAs of 3.5 to 3.9 are Brianna Christine Alligood, Destinee Michelle Anders, Thomas Jonathon Jackson Anthony, Bryan Christopher Armato, Lydia Marie Rose Barrau, Zoe Emmalyn Bennett, Matthew Aaron Charbonnet, Joshua Anthony Dawes, Frankie Kay Dell, Grace Nikole Guedimin, Kydra Elise Henderson, Vanessa Lizbeth Hernandez and Alexis Makayla Howard.
Also, Ashlin Nickole Hurst, Bryce Everett Killion, Jessica Laine Little, Hailey Marie Matherne, Preston Brantley Matthews, Zachary Andrew Mayfield, Tyler Andrew McKenzie, Abbagale Lee Ann McNeill, Hailey Leigh Moore, Isabella Lee Rea, Gary Keith Reviere Jr., Nina Estain Sagona, and Addie Reid Smith.
Honor graduates with GPAs of 3.0 to 3.49 are Katherine Rose Adams-Harwell, Alaina Ann Bolotte, Sarah Leanne Boyter, McKayla Ann Burbank, Brandon David Cockran, Andrew Louis Dauth, Kaitlyn Nicole Ellis, Natalie Cheyenne Estep, Whitney Clarence Friloux, Samantha Odile Galey, Rebecca Lynne Grisaffi, Madison Anne Hall, Randy Tyrone Landor Jr., Ethan Antione Levy, and Riley Glen McPhate.
Also, Destiny Alexis McRee, Felicity Taylor Melerine, Brennan Bernard Murray, Kayla Marie Nunez, Kyle Jerome O'Neal Jr., Susana Nohemy Paz Flores, Jasmine Leanna Reavis, Joshua Robert Rogers, Alyson Michelle Schulze, Heidy Yajaira Serrano, Myles Joseph Smith and Emma Catherine Weilbaecher.
Others in the Class of 2019 are Chasidy Donna Alderman, Andrew Phillip Aleman, Colby Milton Alsobrooks, Yared Eliel Alvarado-Soto, Logan Daniel Anglin, Brandt Joseph Audibert, Gage Pierre Bordelon, Robert August Bosch III, Sevana Jai Bowling, Jason Hunter Bowman, Taylor Layne Eve Breazeale, Savannah Sadie Bruno, Alleria Anjanaé Bullock, Brennan Cade Colgan, Shawnea Tyriell Collins, Ashley Nicole Cook, Blake Hunter Costello, Alyssa Michelle Davis, Nicholas Ellis Davis and Justin Thomas Dean.
Also, Jennifer Lynn Dickmeyer, Caleb John Ducros, Trevor Lee Elam, Haylee Nicole Garcia, Glendon Michael Gregory, Nathaniel Ray Griffin, Devin Adrayle Hart, Cameron Taylor Holmes, Richard Earl Jessup III, Mark Anthony Johnson, Kristin Nicole Kaupp, Dylan Bryce Kavanaugh, Rebecca Ann Keller, Amar Amrald Khaled, Hannah Nicole Lacy, Taylor Alexis Lyons, Hunter James Martensson, Katherine Margaret McLendon, Arthur Joseph Muntz III and Joshua Andrew Neff.
Also, Christian Warren Nelson, Jacob Matthew Norman, Alexis Rene Nunez, J'Aliyah Keyera Patterson, John Coltin Pittman, Ian Douglas Rigby, Michael Raul Rivera, Jose Raul Rodriguez-Garcia, Alyssa Brooke Polk Rosas, Edgar Ivan Sanchez, Carlos Miguel Simmons Jr., Brock Matthew Simon, Macy Miranda Travis Singletary, Alissa Michelle Smith and Kaylee Breann Smith.
Also, Drew Conner Soileau, Thomas Charles Speziale II, Austin Wayne Stodard, Ryan Patrick Talley, Ge'Taysia Alexis Taylor, Joseph August Thiel, Emilee Annalynn Thomas, Domonique Alexis Toney, Kameron James Townsend, Zacharias Magee Ussery, Hannah Nicole Watts, Sean Kristopher Watts, Hunter Scott Webb, Emily Victoria Williams and Quinten Davon Williams.